Warriors-Pacers, Box

GOLDEN STATE (132)

Durant 7-21 1-1 16, Bell 4-5 0-0 8, Cousins 7-12 7-9 22, Curry 10-13 0-0 26, Thompson 7-16 0-1 16, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Derrickson 2-5 0-0 5, Looney 6-7 3-3 15, Cook 3-8 0-0 7, Livingston 2-3 0-0 4, Iguodala 2-2 2-2 6, Lee 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 53-98 13-16 132.

INDIANA (100)

Bogdanovic 5-13 2-2 15, Young 5-10 0-0 11, Turner 7-12 2-2 16, Collison 5-9 1-2 13, Sumner 1-10 0-0 2, McDermott 2-7 1-1 6, Sabonis 3-8 0-0 6, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Leaf 4-7 0-1 8, O’Quinn 1-1 0-0 2, Joseph 2-6 2-2 6, Holiday 4-8 0-0 12, Reed 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 40-94 8-10 100.

Golden State 40 29 32 31—132 Indiana 22 26 31 21—100

3-Point Goals_Golden State 13-31 (Curry 6-8, Thompson 2-6, Lee 1-2, Cousins 1-2, Derrickson 1-4, Cook 1-4, Durant 1-5), Indiana 12-30 (Holiday 4-5, Bogdanovic 3-6, Collison 2-3, Reed 1-1, McDermott 1-3, Young 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Leaf 0-1, Turner 0-2, Joseph 0-2, Sumner 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 48 (Cook, Iguodala, Curry, Cousins 6), Indiana 38 (Young 7). Assists_Golden State 39 (Iguodala 8), Indiana 29 (Collison 8). Total Fouls_Golden State 19, Indiana 18. Technicals_Bell, Indiana coach Dan Burke. A_17,923 (20,000).

