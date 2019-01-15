Listen Live Sports

Warriors score NBA-record 51 points in 1st quarter

January 15, 2019 10:38 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — The Golden State Warriors scored an NBA-record 51 points in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.

Kevin Durant led the way with 17 points as the Warriors shot 76 percent from the field. The team hit 10 of 14 from 3-point range, with four from Stephen Curry and three each by Klay Thompson and Durant. The Warriors led 51-38 after the quarter.

The old mark for an opening quarter was 50 points and accomplished by several teams. The last time it happened was also against Denver, when Phoenix erupted for 50 on Nov. 10, 1990.

Golden State and Denver are the top two teams in the Western Conference.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

