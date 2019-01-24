Listen Live Sports

Warriors-Wizards, Box

January 24, 2019 10:24 pm
 
GOLDEN STATE (126)

Durant 9-18 2-2 21, D.Green 3-6 0-0 7, Cousins 8-12 0-0 17, Curry 14-24 8-8 38, Thompson 4-13 0-0 9, McKinnie 4-5 0-0 8, Looney 3-4 2-2 8, Livingston 2-3 3-3 7, Iguodala 3-3 4-6 11. Totals 50-88 19-21 126.

WASHINGTON (118)

Ariza 9-16 6-6 27, J.Green 5-11 2-3 15, Bryant 6-7 0-1 14, Satoransky 8-13 1-2 20, Beal 8-22 5-8 22, Dekker 0-5 0-0 0, Brown Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Porter Jr. 3-14 1-1 7, Randle 4-6 0-0 11. Totals 44-95 15-21 118.

Golden State 37 30 37 22—126
Washington 28 31 33 26—118

3-Point Goals_Golden State 7-20 (Curry 2-8, Iguodala 1-1, Cousins 1-1, D.Green 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Durant 1-4), Washington 15-42 (Randle 3-3, Satoransky 3-5, J.Green 3-7, Ariza 3-8, Bryant 2-2, Beal 1-9, Dekker 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 50 (D.Green 15), Washington 36 (Beal 10). Assists_Golden State 34 (D.Green 7), Washington 29 (Satoransky 10). Total Fouls_Golden State 21, Washington 22. Technicals_Cousins. A_20,409 (20,356).

