Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Washington CB Byron Murphy declares for NFL draft

January 7, 2019 2:05 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington cornerback Byron Murphy says he will leave school early and enter the NFL draft after being a first-team all-Pac-12 selection.

Murphy announced his decision on Monday. He received a second-round grade from the NFL College Advisory Committee in pre-draft evaluation and was expected to leave despite having just completed his redshirt sophomore season at Washington.

Murphy was part of a dynamic secondary as a shutdown cornerback, and his frame, at nearly 6-feet tall, will make him a coveted option in the NFL. Murphy was a second-team AP all-American this season and scored the lone touchdown of the Pac-12 championship game against Utah on a 66-yard interception return for a touchdown. He had 58 tackles and four interceptions this season.

Murphy is the second defensive back from Washington to declare for the draft, joining safety Taylor Rapp, who declared last week.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

