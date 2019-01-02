Listen Live Sports

Washington safety Taylor Rapp declares for NFL draft

January 2, 2019 2:30 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington safety Taylor Rapp has declared for the NFL draft, giving up his final year of eligibility after being a second-team AP All-America selection.

Rapp’s decision, announced on Wednesday , was expected after he received a high evaluation from the NFL College Advisory Committee. Rapp is expected to be an early-round selection.

Rapp was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection the past two seasons and was the conference’s defensive freshman of the year in 2016. He finished his junior season with 59 tackles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Rapp did not play in the Rose Bowl due to a hip injury suffered in the Pac-12 championship game and his absence was felt in the 28-23 loss to Ohio State. Rapp went through pregame warmups but never took the field.

