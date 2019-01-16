Listen Live Sports

Washington St community urged to remember Tyler Hilinski

January 16, 2019 1:58 pm
 
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Members of the Washington State community were urged to light a candle and hold a moment of silence in memory of quarterback Tyler Hilinski on Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of his death.

Hilinski’s Hope, a foundation started by his family to support programs to destigmatize mental illness, also announced a partnership this week with the NCAA’s Sport Science Institute to support student-athlete mental wellness at NCAA schools.

Hilinski’s Hope has raised more than $300,000 and sponsored mental health training at several universities.

Hilinski, who was expected to be the Cougars starter last season, killed himself in his Pullman apartment last Jan. 16. His family has never determined why.

