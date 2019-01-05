Listen Live Sports

Washington State RB James Williams declares for NFL draft

January 5, 2019 8:23 pm
 
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State running back James Williams is forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Williams made his announcement on social media on Saturday. Williams and the Cougars closed out their season on Dec. 28 with a 28-26 win over Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl.

Williams was not much of a runner during his career at Washington State, although he had 12 touchdowns rushing and averaged 4.6 yards per carry this season. Williams’ strength was as an elite pass catcher in Mike Leach’s offense. Williams had a team-high 83 catches for 613 yards this season and finished his career with 202 receptions in three seasons. Williams’ 83 receptions tied for 17th nationally.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

