Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Waste Management extends Phoenix Open sponsorship

January 29, 2019 7:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Waste Management has extended its title sponsorship of the Phoenix Open through 2030.

The new agreement was announced by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Waste Management president and CEO Jim Fish on Tuesday at TPC Scottsdale.

The deal replaces a 10-year agreement that started with the 2016 tournament.

Waste Management, the title sponsor for the past decade, has diverted 100 percent of tournament waste to recycling, composting and reusable energy since 2013.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Phoenix Open is the highest-attended tournament on the PGA Tour, drawing more than 500,000 fans each year.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.