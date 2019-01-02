Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Water advocate, injured, aims for 100 marathons in 100 days

January 2, 2019 4:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Mina Guli, an Australian activist seeking to highlight global water shortages and encourage people to conserve, is struggling to complete 100 marathons in 100 days across the world.

Now in South Africa, 48-year-old Guli is more than half-way through the punishing project, but she’s injured and a spokeswoman said Wednesday that the advocate will walk the rest of the marathons. That means about nine hours for each one, or several more hours on the roads daily.

Guli is the founder of Thirst, a non-profit group focused on teaching youth in China about sustainable consumption of water. She started her odyssey at the New York Marathon on Nov. 4 and has slogged through mud and sand, across cities, cliffs and mountains, in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1815: Jackson receives victory in Battle of New Orleans