WCHA Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan Tech 9 2 1 1 29 42 25 10 8 2 Bowling Green 8 2 2 2 28 34 21 13 3 3 Minnesota St. 9 3 0 0 27 43 21 14 5 1 N. Michigan 8 4 0 0 24 30 20 9 10 0 Lake Superior St. 6 5 1 0 19 35 30 11 6 1 Bemidji St. 6 5 1 0 19 30 27 8 9 3 Alaska 4 7 1 1 14 27 40 4 12 2 Ala.-Huntsville 3 9 0 0 9 19 31 3 17 0 Ferris St. 2 9 1 0 7 31 48 5 14 1 Alaska Anchorage 1 10 1 0 4 8 36 2 15 1

Monday’s Games

Lake Superior St. 6, Michigan Tech 3

Omaha 4, Alaska Anchorage 0

Thursday’s Game

Bemidji St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bemidji St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11

Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12

Alaska at Bemidji St., 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

