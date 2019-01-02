Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
WCHA Glance

January 2, 2019 12:05 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan Tech 9 2 1 1 29 42 25 10 8 2
Bowling Green 8 2 2 2 28 34 21 13 3 3
Minnesota St. 9 3 0 0 27 43 21 14 5 1
N. Michigan 8 4 0 0 24 30 20 9 10 0
Lake Superior St. 6 5 1 0 19 35 30 11 6 1
Bemidji St. 6 5 1 0 19 30 27 8 9 3
Alaska 4 7 1 1 14 27 40 4 12 2
Ala.-Huntsville 3 9 0 0 9 19 31 3 17 0
Ferris St. 2 9 1 0 7 31 48 5 14 1
Alaska Anchorage 1 10 1 0 4 8 36 2 15 1

___

Monday’s Games

Lake Superior St. 6, Michigan Tech 3

Omaha 4, Alaska Anchorage 0

Thursday’s Game

Bemidji St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bemidji St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11

Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12

Alaska at Bemidji St., 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

