WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|11
|3
|0
|0
|33
|51
|24
|16
|5
|1
|Bowling Green
|9
|3
|2
|2
|31
|39
|25
|14
|4
|3
|N. Michigan
|10
|4
|0
|0
|30
|38
|22
|11
|10
|0
|Michigan Tech
|9
|4
|1
|1
|29
|45
|33
|10
|10
|2
|Lake Superior St.
|8
|5
|1
|0
|25
|43
|33
|13
|6
|1
|Bemidji St.
|7
|6
|1
|0
|22
|34
|32
|9
|10
|3
|Alaska
|4
|9
|1
|1
|14
|29
|48
|4
|14
|2
|Ala.-Huntsville
|4
|10
|0
|0
|12
|28
|40
|4
|18
|0
|Ferris St.
|3
|10
|1
|0
|10
|40
|57
|6
|15
|1
|Alaska Anchorage
|1
|12
|1
|0
|4
|11
|44
|2
|17
|1
Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Alaska at Bemidji St., 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Ala.-Huntsville, 4:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
