WCHA Glance

January 8, 2019 11:01 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 11 3 0 0 33 51 24 16 5 1
Bowling Green 9 3 2 2 31 39 25 14 4 3
N. Michigan 10 4 0 0 30 38 22 11 10 0
Michigan Tech 9 4 1 1 29 45 33 10 10 2
Lake Superior St. 8 5 1 0 25 43 33 13 6 1
Bemidji St. 7 6 1 0 22 34 32 9 10 3
Alaska 4 9 1 1 14 29 48 4 14 2
Ala.-Huntsville 4 10 0 0 12 28 40 4 18 0
Ferris St. 3 10 1 0 10 40 57 6 15 1
Alaska Anchorage 1 12 1 0 4 11 44 2 17 1

Friday’s Games

Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alaska at Bemidji St., 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Alaska Anchorage at Ala.-Huntsville, 4:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

