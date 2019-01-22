WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|14
|4
|0
|0
|42
|61
|31
|19
|6
|1
|Bowling Green
|11
|5
|2
|2
|37
|45
|33
|16
|6
|3
|N. Michigan
|12
|4
|0
|0
|36
|47
|24
|13
|10
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|10
|6
|2
|0
|32
|55
|41
|15
|7
|2
|Michigan Tech
|10
|7
|1
|1
|32
|52
|43
|11
|13
|2
|Bemidji St.
|10
|7
|1
|0
|31
|45
|37
|12
|11
|3
|Alaska
|6
|11
|1
|1
|20
|35
|55
|6
|16
|2
|Ala.-Huntsville
|6
|11
|1
|1
|20
|43
|53
|6
|19
|0
|Ferris St.
|3
|12
|1
|0
|10
|43
|62
|6
|17
|1
|Alaska Anchorage
|1
|16
|1
|0
|4
|18
|65
|2
|21
|1
___
Bemidji St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.
Alaska at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Ala.-Huntsville at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
