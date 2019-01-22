Listen Live Sports

WCHA Glance

January 22, 2019
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 14 4 0 0 42 61 31 19 6 1
Bowling Green 11 5 2 2 37 45 33 16 6 3
N. Michigan 12 4 0 0 36 47 24 13 10 0
Lake Superior St. 10 6 2 0 32 55 41 15 7 2
Michigan Tech 10 7 1 1 32 52 43 11 13 2
Bemidji St. 10 7 1 0 31 45 37 12 11 3
Alaska 6 11 1 1 20 35 55 6 16 2
Ala.-Huntsville 6 11 1 1 20 43 53 6 19 0
Ferris St. 3 12 1 0 10 43 62 6 17 1
Alaska Anchorage 1 16 1 0 4 18 65 2 21 1

___

Friday’s Games

Bemidji St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.

Alaska at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bemidji St. at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Ala.-Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Ala.-Huntsville at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

