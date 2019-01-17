Listen Live Sports

Weaver hits 6 3-pointers in EKU’s 97-73 rout of UT Martin

January 17, 2019 9:52 pm
 
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Dujuanta Weaver scored 18 points on six 3-pointers as Eastern Kentucky romped past UT Martin 97-73 on Thursday night to snap a four-game skid.

Weaver was 6-of-11 shooting from long range. Houston King added 16 points for Eastern Kentucky (8-10, 1-4 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Jomaru Brown had 14 points and five steals, and Nick Mayo chipped in with 13 points.

Jailen Gill had 19 points for the Skyhawks (5-11, 0-5), who have lost seven in a row. Fatodd Lewis and Kevin Little added 14 points apiece.

The Colonels used a 23-3 run midway through the first half to build a 55-30 halftime advantage, and had a 30-point lead with seven minutes left.

Eastern Kentucky faces Southeast Missouri (6-11, 1-3) at home on Saturday. UT Martin plays Morehead State (5-12, 1-3) on the road on Saturday.

