Web.com The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic Scores

January 21, 2019 7:34 pm
 
Monday
At The Abaco Club on Winding Bay
Great Abaco, Bahamas
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,141; Par: 72 (36-36)
Partial Second Round
Erik Compton 69-65—134
Tyler McCumber 70-65—135
Brad Hopfinger 67-70—137
Scottie Scheffler 69-69—138
Oliver Bekker 70-68—138
Cody Blick 69-69—138
John Oda 68-70—138
Cameron Percy 73-66—139
Willy Wilcox 69-70—139
Brett Stegmaier 71-68—139
Rafael Campos 70-69—139
Harry Higgs 70-69—139
Vince Covello 68-72—140
Paul Imondi 69-71—140
Carl Yuan 71-69—140
Kevin Dougherty 72-69—141
Mark Anderson 72-69—141
Vincent Whaley 73-68—141
Ryan Yip 74-68—142
Zach Wright 71-71—142
Maverick McNealy 69-73—142
Lee Hodges 73-70—143
Rob Oppenheim 72-71—143
Blayne Barber 73-70—143
Rhein Gibson 73-70—143
Todd Baek 71-72—143
Matthew NeSmith 73-70—143
Xinjun Zhang 71-72—143
Jimmy Stanger 71-72—143
Lee McCoy 71-73—144
Nelson Ledesma 72-72—144
Billy Kennerly 73-71—144
Tim Wilkinson 73-71—144
Chris Baker 71-73—144
Robby Shelton 75-70—145
Ryan Brehm 70-75—145
Timothy Madigan 71-74—145
Brandon Matthews 74-71—145
Sam Love 74-71—145
Chase Seiffert 74-72—146
Nicholas Thompson 72-74—146
Lanto Griffin 74-72—146
Justin Lower 75-71—146
Michael Gligic 72-74—146
Benjamin Alvarado 71-75—146
Andy Zhang 72-74—146
Jason Bohn 74-73—147
T.J. Vogel 71-76—147
Matt Atkins 72-75—147
Will Cannon 74-73—147
Nicolas Echavarria 73-74—147
Dylan Meyer 71-76—147
Michael Gellerman 75-73—148
Jack Maguire 73-75—148
Tyson Alexander 74-74—148
Jonathan Randolph 75-74—149
Mark Hubbard 77-72—149
Michael Arnaud 72-77—149
Michael Hebert 74-75—149
Max Greyserman 79-70—149
Zecheng Dou 76-73—149
Daniel Summerhays 73-77—150
Danny Walker 69-82—151
Zac Blair 76-75—151
James Driscoll 72-80—152
Scott Pinckney 78-76—154
Frank Lickliter II 77-77—154
Trevor Cone 77-78—155
Rico Hoey 83-75—158
David Skinns 83-77—160
Boo Weekley 76-84—160
Second Round Leaderboard
Name Par Thru
1. Erik Compton -10 F
2. Tyler McCumber -9 F
3. Brad Hopfinger -7 F
4. Scottie Scheffler -6 F
4. Oliver Bekker -6 F
4. Cody Blick -6 F
4. John Oda -6 F
4. Max Rottluff -6 15
9. Cameron Percy -5 F
9. Willy Wilcox -5 F
9. Brett Stegmaier -5 F
9. Rafael Campos -5 F
9. Harry Higgs -5 F

