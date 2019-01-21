Web.com The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic Scores

|Monday
|At The Abaco Club on Winding Bay
|Great Abaco, Bahamas
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,141; Par: 72 (36-36)
|Partial Second Round
|Erik Compton
|69-65—134
|Tyler McCumber
|70-65—135
|Brad Hopfinger
|67-70—137
|Scottie Scheffler
|69-69—138
|Oliver Bekker
|70-68—138
|Cody Blick
|69-69—138
|John Oda
|68-70—138
|Cameron Percy
|73-66—139
|Willy Wilcox
|69-70—139
|Brett Stegmaier
|71-68—139
|Rafael Campos
|70-69—139
|Harry Higgs
|70-69—139
|Vince Covello
|68-72—140
|Paul Imondi
|69-71—140
|Carl Yuan
|71-69—140
|Kevin Dougherty
|72-69—141
|Mark Anderson
|72-69—141
|Vincent Whaley
|73-68—141
|Ryan Yip
|74-68—142
|Zach Wright
|71-71—142
|Maverick McNealy
|69-73—142
|Lee Hodges
|73-70—143
|Rob Oppenheim
|72-71—143
|Blayne Barber
|73-70—143
|Rhein Gibson
|73-70—143
|Todd Baek
|71-72—143
|Matthew NeSmith
|73-70—143
|Xinjun Zhang
|71-72—143
|Jimmy Stanger
|71-72—143
|Lee McCoy
|71-73—144
|Nelson Ledesma
|72-72—144
|Billy Kennerly
|73-71—144
|Tim Wilkinson
|73-71—144
|Chris Baker
|71-73—144
|Robby Shelton
|75-70—145
|Ryan Brehm
|70-75—145
|Timothy Madigan
|71-74—145
|Brandon Matthews
|74-71—145
|Sam Love
|74-71—145
|Chase Seiffert
|74-72—146
|Nicholas Thompson
|72-74—146
|Lanto Griffin
|74-72—146
|Justin Lower
|75-71—146
|Michael Gligic
|72-74—146
|Benjamin Alvarado
|71-75—146
|Andy Zhang
|72-74—146
|Jason Bohn
|74-73—147
|T.J. Vogel
|71-76—147
|Matt Atkins
|72-75—147
|Will Cannon
|74-73—147
|Nicolas Echavarria
|73-74—147
|Dylan Meyer
|71-76—147
|Michael Gellerman
|75-73—148
|Jack Maguire
|73-75—148
|Tyson Alexander
|74-74—148
|Jonathan Randolph
|75-74—149
|Mark Hubbard
|77-72—149
|Michael Arnaud
|72-77—149
|Michael Hebert
|74-75—149
|Max Greyserman
|79-70—149
|Zecheng Dou
|76-73—149
|Daniel Summerhays
|73-77—150
|Danny Walker
|69-82—151
|Zac Blair
|76-75—151
|James Driscoll
|72-80—152
|Scott Pinckney
|78-76—154
|Frank Lickliter II
|77-77—154
|Trevor Cone
|77-78—155
|Rico Hoey
|83-75—158
|David Skinns
|83-77—160
|Boo Weekley
|76-84—160
|Second Round Leaderboard
|Name
|Par
|Thru
|1. Erik Compton
|-10
|F
|2. Tyler McCumber
|-9
|F
|3. Brad Hopfinger
|-7
|F
|4. Scottie Scheffler
|-6
|F
|4. Oliver Bekker
|-6
|F
|4. Cody Blick
|-6
|F
|4. John Oda
|-6
|F
|4. Max Rottluff
|-6
|15
|9. Cameron Percy
|-5
|F
|9. Willy Wilcox
|-5
|F
|9. Brett Stegmaier
|-5
|F
|9. Rafael Campos
|-5
|F
|9. Harry Higgs
|-5
|F
