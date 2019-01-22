Web.com The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic Scores

|Tuesday
|At The Abaco Club on Winding Bay
|Great Abaco, Bahamas
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,141; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Erik Compton
|69-65—134
|Tyler McCumber
|70-65—135
|Max Rottluff
|70-66—136
|Brad Hopfinger
|67-70—137
|Scottie Scheffler
|69-69—138
|Oliver Bekker
|70-68—138
|Cody Blick
|69-69—138
|John Oda
|68-70—138
|Cameron Percy
|73-66—139
|Willy Wilcox
|69-70—139
|Brett Stegmaier
|71-68—139
|Rafael Campos
|70-69—139
|Harry Higgs
|70-69—139
|Vince Covello
|68-72—140
|Paul Imondi
|69-71—140
|Carl Yuan
|71-69—140
|Kevin Dougherty
|72-69—141
|Mark Anderson
|72-69—141
|Vincent Whaley
|73-68—141
|Ryan Yip
|74-68—142
|Zach Wright
|71-71—142
|Maverick McNealy
|69-73—142
|Bo Hoag
|71-71—142
|Charlie Saxon
|72-70—142
|Lee Hodges
|73-70—143
|Rob Oppenheim
|72-71—143
|Blayne Barber
|73-70—143
|Rhein Gibson
|73-70—143
|Todd Baek
|71-72—143
|Matthew NeSmith
|73-70—143
|Xinjun Zhang
|71-72—143
|Jimmy Stanger
|71-72—143
|Edward Loar
|72-71—143
|Ben Taylor
|71-72—143
|Albin Choi
|71-72—143
|Jamie Arnold
|75-68—143
|Byron Meth
|70-73—143
|Lee McCoy
|71-73—144
|Nelson Ledesma
|72-72—144
|Billy Kennerly
|73-71—144
|Tim Wilkinson
|73-71—144
|Chris Baker
|71-73—144
|Steven Alker
|75-69—144
|Steve Wheatcroft
|74-70—144
|Justin Hueber
|75-69—144
|Vince India
|72-72—144
|Wade Binfield
|68-76—144
|Robby Shelton
|75-70—145
|Ryan Brehm
|70-75—145
|Timothy Madigan
|71-74—145
|Brandon Matthews
|74-71—145
|Sam Love
|74-71—145
|Brett Coletta
|71-74—145
|Bryan Bigley
|74-71—145
|Chase Seiffert
|74-72—146
|Nicholas Thompson
|72-74—146
|Lanto Griffin
|74-72—146
|Justin Lower
|75-71—146
|Michael Gligic
|72-74—146
|Benjamin Alvarado
|71-75—146
|Andy Zhang
|72-74—146
|Scott Gutschewski
|72-74—146
|Brett Drewitt
|78-68—146
|Brian Campbell
|74-72—146
|Andrew Novak
|74-72—146
|Missed cut
|Jason Bohn
|74-73—147
|T.J. Vogel
|71-76—147
|Matt Atkins
|72-75—147
|Will Cannon
|74-73—147
|Nicolas Echavarria
|73-74—147
|Jim Renner
|76-71—147
|Michael Johnson
|78-69—147
|Dylan Meyer
|71-76—147
|Ben Kohles
|75-72—147
|Oscar Fraustro
|73-74—147
|Erik Barnes
|76-71—147
|Chad Ramey
|74-73—147
|Michael Gellerman
|75-73—148
|Jack Maguire
|73-75—148
|Tyson Alexander
|74-74—148
|Martin Flores
|75-73—148
|Taylor Moore
|77-71—148
|Brad Fritsch
|77-71—148
|Jonathan Randolph
|75-74—149
|Mark Hubbard
|77-72—149
|Michael Arnaud
|72-77—149
|Michael Hebert
|74-75—149
|Max Greyserman
|79-70—149
|Dan McCarthy
|74-75—149
|Zecheng Dou
|76-73—149
|Joseph Bramlett
|77-72—149
|Rick Lamb
|78-71—149
|Casey Wittenberg
|74-75—149
|Stuart Appleby
|75-74—149
|John Merrick
|74-75—149
|Kevin Lucas
|72-77—149
|Brian Richey
|77-72—149
|Daniel Summerhays
|73-77—150
|Derek Ernst
|79-71—150
|Callum Tarren
|76-74—150
|Eric Axley
|76-74—150
|Andres Gallegos
|76-74—150
|Michael McGowan
|79-71—150
|Danny Walker
|69-82—151
|Zac Blair
|76-75—151
|Scott Harrington
|74-77—151
|Sebastian Cappelen
|75-76—151
|Norman Xiong
|70-81—151
|James Driscoll
|72-80—152
|Andrew Svoboda
|78-74—152
|Steve LeBrun
|77-75—152
|Drew Weaver
|80-72—152
|D.H. Lee
|80-73—153
|Jordan Niebrugge
|79-74—153
|Austin Smotherman
|78-75—153
|Paul Haley II
|80-73—153
|Scott Pinckney
|78-76—154
|Frank Lickliter II
|77-77—154
|Greg Yates
|75-79—154
|Joshua Creel
|76-78—154
|Trevor Cone
|77-78—155
|Ethan Tracy
|82-73—155
|Michael Miller
|80-75—155
|Henrik Norlander
|79-77—156
|Conrad Shindler
|78-78—156
|Rico Hoey
|83-75—158
|David Skinns
|83-77—160
|Boo Weekley
|76-84—160
|Christian Brand
|82-79—161
|Steven Ihm
|85-78—163
|Paul Tsavoussis
|84-87—171
