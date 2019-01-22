Web.com The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic Scores

Tuesday At The Abaco Club on Winding Bay Great Abaco, Bahamas Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,141; Par: 72 Second Round Erik Compton 69-65—134 Tyler McCumber 70-65—135 Max Rottluff 70-66—136 Brad Hopfinger 67-70—137 Scottie Scheffler 69-69—138 Oliver Bekker 70-68—138 Cody Blick 69-69—138 John Oda 68-70—138 Cameron Percy 73-66—139 Willy Wilcox 69-70—139 Brett Stegmaier 71-68—139 Rafael Campos 70-69—139 Harry Higgs 70-69—139 Vince Covello 68-72—140 Paul Imondi 69-71—140 Carl Yuan 71-69—140 Kevin Dougherty 72-69—141 Mark Anderson 72-69—141 Vincent Whaley 73-68—141 Ryan Yip 74-68—142 Zach Wright 71-71—142 Maverick McNealy 69-73—142 Bo Hoag 71-71—142 Charlie Saxon 72-70—142 Lee Hodges 73-70—143 Rob Oppenheim 72-71—143 Blayne Barber 73-70—143 Rhein Gibson 73-70—143 Todd Baek 71-72—143 Matthew NeSmith 73-70—143 Xinjun Zhang 71-72—143 Jimmy Stanger 71-72—143 Edward Loar 72-71—143 Ben Taylor 71-72—143 Albin Choi 71-72—143 Jamie Arnold 75-68—143 Byron Meth 70-73—143 Lee McCoy 71-73—144 Nelson Ledesma 72-72—144 Billy Kennerly 73-71—144 Tim Wilkinson 73-71—144 Chris Baker 71-73—144 Steven Alker 75-69—144 Steve Wheatcroft 74-70—144 Justin Hueber 75-69—144 Vince India 72-72—144 Wade Binfield 68-76—144 Robby Shelton 75-70—145 Ryan Brehm 70-75—145 Timothy Madigan 71-74—145 Brandon Matthews 74-71—145 Sam Love 74-71—145 Brett Coletta 71-74—145 Bryan Bigley 74-71—145 Chase Seiffert 74-72—146 Nicholas Thompson 72-74—146 Lanto Griffin 74-72—146 Justin Lower 75-71—146 Michael Gligic 72-74—146 Benjamin Alvarado 71-75—146 Andy Zhang 72-74—146 Scott Gutschewski 72-74—146 Brett Drewitt 78-68—146 Brian Campbell 74-72—146 Andrew Novak 74-72—146 Missed cut Jason Bohn 74-73—147 T.J. Vogel 71-76—147 Matt Atkins 72-75—147 Will Cannon 74-73—147 Nicolas Echavarria 73-74—147 Jim Renner 76-71—147 Michael Johnson 78-69—147 Dylan Meyer 71-76—147 Ben Kohles 75-72—147 Oscar Fraustro 73-74—147 Erik Barnes 76-71—147 Chad Ramey 74-73—147 Michael Gellerman 75-73—148 Jack Maguire 73-75—148 Tyson Alexander 74-74—148 Martin Flores 75-73—148 Taylor Moore 77-71—148 Brad Fritsch 77-71—148 Jonathan Randolph 75-74—149 Mark Hubbard 77-72—149 Michael Arnaud 72-77—149 Michael Hebert 74-75—149 Max Greyserman 79-70—149 Dan McCarthy 74-75—149 Zecheng Dou 76-73—149 Joseph Bramlett 77-72—149 Rick Lamb 78-71—149 Casey Wittenberg 74-75—149 Stuart Appleby 75-74—149 John Merrick 74-75—149 Kevin Lucas 72-77—149 Brian Richey 77-72—149 Daniel Summerhays 73-77—150 Derek Ernst 79-71—150 Callum Tarren 76-74—150 Eric Axley 76-74—150 Andres Gallegos 76-74—150 Michael McGowan 79-71—150 Danny Walker 69-82—151 Zac Blair 76-75—151 Scott Harrington 74-77—151 Sebastian Cappelen 75-76—151 Norman Xiong 70-81—151 James Driscoll 72-80—152 Andrew Svoboda 78-74—152 Steve LeBrun 77-75—152 Drew Weaver 80-72—152 D.H. Lee 80-73—153 Jordan Niebrugge 79-74—153 Austin Smotherman 78-75—153 Paul Haley II 80-73—153 Scott Pinckney 78-76—154 Frank Lickliter II 77-77—154 Greg Yates 75-79—154 Joshua Creel 76-78—154 Trevor Cone 77-78—155 Ethan Tracy 82-73—155 Michael Miller 80-75—155 Henrik Norlander 79-77—156 Conrad Shindler 78-78—156 Rico Hoey 83-75—158 David Skinns 83-77—160 Boo Weekley 76-84—160 Christian Brand 82-79—161 Steven Ihm 85-78—163 Paul Tsavoussis 84-87—171

