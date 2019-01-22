Web.com The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic Scores

|Tuesday
|At The Abaco Club on Winding Bay
|Great Abaco, Bahamas
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,141; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Willy Wilcox
|69-70-69—208
|John Oda
|68-70-70—208
|Erik Compton
|69-65-74—208
|Vincent Whaley
|73-68-69—210
|Rafael Campos
|70-69-72—211
|Cameron Percy
|73-66-72—211
|Tyler McCumber
|70-65-76—211
|Paul Imondi
|69-71-73—213
|Brad Hopfinger
|67-70-76—213
|Scottie Scheffler
|69-69-75—213
|Mark Anderson
|72-69-73—214
|Harry Higgs
|70-69-75—214
|Brett Stegmaier
|71-68-75—214
|Jimmy Stanger
|71-72-72—215
|Billy Kennerly
|73-71-71—215
|Wade Binfield
|68-76-71—215
|Carl Yuan
|71-69-75—215
|Rhein Gibson
|73-70-73—216
|Steve Wheatcroft
|74-70-72—216
|Ryan Yip
|74-68-74—216
|Kevin Dougherty
|72-69-75—216
|Vince Covello
|68-72-76—216
|Brett Coletta
|71-74-71—216
|Max Rottluff
|70-66-80—216
|Jamie Arnold
|75-68-74—217
|Byron Meth
|70-73-74—217
|Nelson Ledesma
|72-72-73—217
|Blayne Barber
|73-70-74—217
|Maverick McNealy
|69-73-75—217
|Ben Taylor
|71-72-75—218
|Albin Choi
|71-72-75—218
|Bo Hoag
|71-71-76—218
|Sam Love
|74-71-73—218
|Nicholas Thompson
|72-74-72—218
|Benjamín Alvarado
|71-75-72—218
|Edward Loar
|72-71-76—219
|Zach Wright
|71-71-77—219
|Vince India
|72-72-75—219
|Timothy Madigan
|71-74-74—219
|Cody Blick
|69-69-81—219
|Oliver Bekker
|70-68-81—219
|Xinjun Zhang
|71-72-77—220
|Rob Oppenheim
|72-71-77—220
|Charlie Saxon
|72-70-78—220
|Steven Alker
|75-69-76—220
|Robby Shelton
|75-70-75—220
|Brandon Matthews
|74-71-75—220
|Matthew NeSmith
|73-70-78—221
|Michael Gligic
|72-74-75—221
|Scott Gutschewski
|72-74-75—221
|Brett Drewitt
|78-68-75—221
|Todd Baek
|71-72-79—222
|Tim Wilkinson
|73-71-78—222
|Ryan Brehm
|70-75-77—222
|Chase Seiffert
|74-72-76—222
|Lanto Griffin
|74-72-76—222
|Justin Lower
|75-71-76—222
|Justin Hueber
|75-69-79—223
|Andy Zhang
|72-74-77—223
|Brian Campbell
|74-72-77—223
|Lee McCoy
|71-73-80—224
|Lee Hodges
|73-70-81—224
|Bryan Bigley
|74-71-80—225
|Chris Baker
|71-73-83—227
|Andrew Novak
|74-72-83—229
