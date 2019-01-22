Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Web.com The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic Scores

January 22, 2019 6:22 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Tuesday
At The Abaco Club on Winding Bay
Great Abaco, Bahamas
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,141; Par: 72
Third Round
Willy Wilcox 69-70-69—208
John Oda 68-70-70—208
Erik Compton 69-65-74—208
Vincent Whaley 73-68-69—210
Rafael Campos 70-69-72—211
Cameron Percy 73-66-72—211
Tyler McCumber 70-65-76—211
Paul Imondi 69-71-73—213
Brad Hopfinger 67-70-76—213
Scottie Scheffler 69-69-75—213
Mark Anderson 72-69-73—214
Harry Higgs 70-69-75—214
Brett Stegmaier 71-68-75—214
Jimmy Stanger 71-72-72—215
Billy Kennerly 73-71-71—215
Wade Binfield 68-76-71—215
Carl Yuan 71-69-75—215
Rhein Gibson 73-70-73—216
Steve Wheatcroft 74-70-72—216
Ryan Yip 74-68-74—216
Kevin Dougherty 72-69-75—216
Vince Covello 68-72-76—216
Brett Coletta 71-74-71—216
Max Rottluff 70-66-80—216
Jamie Arnold 75-68-74—217
Byron Meth 70-73-74—217
Nelson Ledesma 72-72-73—217
Blayne Barber 73-70-74—217
Maverick McNealy 69-73-75—217
Ben Taylor 71-72-75—218
Albin Choi 71-72-75—218
Bo Hoag 71-71-76—218
Sam Love 74-71-73—218
Nicholas Thompson 72-74-72—218
Benjamín Alvarado 71-75-72—218
Edward Loar 72-71-76—219
Zach Wright 71-71-77—219
Vince India 72-72-75—219
Timothy Madigan 71-74-74—219
Cody Blick 69-69-81—219
Oliver Bekker 70-68-81—219
Xinjun Zhang 71-72-77—220
Rob Oppenheim 72-71-77—220
Charlie Saxon 72-70-78—220
Steven Alker 75-69-76—220
Robby Shelton 75-70-75—220
Brandon Matthews 74-71-75—220
Matthew NeSmith 73-70-78—221
Michael Gligic 72-74-75—221
Scott Gutschewski 72-74-75—221
Brett Drewitt 78-68-75—221
Todd Baek 71-72-79—222
Tim Wilkinson 73-71-78—222
Ryan Brehm 70-75-77—222
Chase Seiffert 74-72-76—222
Lanto Griffin 74-72-76—222
Justin Lower 75-71-76—222
Justin Hueber 75-69-79—223
Andy Zhang 72-74-77—223
Brian Campbell 74-72-77—223
Lee McCoy 71-73-80—224
Lee Hodges 73-70-81—224
Bryan Bigley 74-71-80—225
Chris Baker 71-73-83—227
Andrew Novak 74-72-83—229

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference