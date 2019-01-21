Web.com The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic Scores

Monday At The Abaco Club on Winding Bay Great Abaco, Bahamas Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,141; Par: 72 (36-36) First Round Brad Hopfinger 34-33—67 Wade Binfield 36-32—68 Vince Covello 35-33—68 John Oda 34-34—68 Danny Walker 36-33—69 Willy Wilcox 35-34—69 Erik Compton 33-36—69 Maverick McNealy 34-35—69 Scottie Scheffler 33-36—69 Paul Imondi 29-40—69 Cody Blick 37-32—69 Harry Higgs 32-38—70 Max Rottluff 36-34—70 Byron Meth 37-33—70 Norman Xiong 34-36—70 Tyler McCumber 36-34—70 Ryan Brehm 36-34—70 Rafael Campos 35-35—70 Oliver Bekker 37-33—70 Dylan Meyer 33-38—71 Ben Taylor 35-36—71 Bo Hoag 35-36—71 Brett Coletta 34-37—71 Albin Choi 35-36—71 Lee McCoy 33-38—71 Brett Stegmaier 37-34—71 Zach Wright 36-35—71 Timothy Madigan 38-33—71 Todd Baek 35-36—71 T.J. Vogel 35-36—71 Benjamín Alvarado 33-38—71 Chris Baker 36-35—71 Carl Yuan 34-37—71 Xinjun Zhang 37-34—71 Jimmy Stanger 37-34—71 Scott Gutschewski 34-38—72 Edward Loar 34-38—72 Vince India 36-36—72 Kevin Lucas 37-35—72 Charlie Saxon 36-36—72 Kevin Dougherty 36-36—72 Mark Anderson 36-36—72 Nicholas Thompson 38-34—72 James Driscoll 37-35—72 Rob Oppenheim 36-36—72 Nelson Ledesma 36-36—72 Michael Arnaud 34-38—72 Michael Gligic 36-36—72 Andy Zhang 38-34—72 Matt Atkins 35-37—72 Oscar Fraustro 37-36—73 Cameron Percy 37-36—73 Lee Hodges 36-37—73 Daniel Summerhays 40-33—73 Tim Wilkinson 36-37—73 Billy Kennerly 36-37—73 Blayne Barber 39-34—73 Rhein Gibson 40-33—73 Vincent Whaley 37-36—73 Matthew NeSmith 34-39—73 Jack Maguire 37-36—73 Nicolas Echavarria 38-35—73 Dan McCarthy 35-39—74 Casey Wittenberg 38-36—74 Scott Harrington 35-39—74 John Merrick 38-36—74 Brian Campbell 38-36—74 Steve Wheatcroft 36-38—74 Chad Ramey 40-34—74 Bryan Bigley 35-39—74 Andrew Novak 38-36—74 Ryan Yip 38-36—74 Chase Seiffert 39-35—74 Lanto Griffin 37-37—74 Jason Bohn 38-36—74 Michael Hebert 38-36—74 Brandon Matthews 36-38—74 Sam Love 38-36—74 Tyson Alexander 38-36—74 Will Cannon 38-36—74 Ben Kohles 37-38—75 Steven Alker 36-39—75 Stuart Appleby 39-36—75 Martin Flores 35-40—75 Sebastian Cappelen 36-39—75 Justin Hueber 37-38—75 Jamie Arnold 38-37—75 Greg Yates 36-39—75 Robby Shelton 37-38—75 Jonathan Randolph 37-38—75 Justin Lower 38-37—75 Michael Gellerman 36-39—75 Jim Renner 38-38—76 Boo Weekley 38-38—76 Zac Blair 39-37—76 Zecheng Dou 37-39—76 Callum Tarren 40-36—76 Erik Barnes 36-40—76 Eric Axley 36-40—76 Andres Gallegos 37-39—76 Joshua Creel 39-37—76 Dicky Pride 38-38—76 Joseph Bramlett 34-43—77 Taylor Moore 41-36—77 Brad Fritsch 40-37—77 Steve LeBrun 38-39—77 Brian Richey 38-39—77 Mark Hubbard 38-39—77 Frank Lickliter II 40-37—77 Trevor Cone 39-38—77 Michael Johnson 39-39—78 Rick Lamb 37-41—78 Andrew Svoboda 39-39—78 Brett Drewitt 41-37—78 Conrad Shindler 39-39—78 Austin Smotherman 39-39—78 Scott Pinckney 40-38—78 Derek Ernst 41-38—79 Henrik Norlander 36-43—79 Jordan Niebrugge 39-40—79 Michael McGowan 39-40—79 Max Greyserman 39-40—79 D.H. Lee 39-41—80 Paul Haley II 41-39—80 Drew Weaver 38-42—80 Michael Miller 39-41—80 Christian Brand 39-43—82 Ethan Tracy 43-39—82 Rico Hoey 41-42—83 David Skinns 44-39—83 Paul Tsavoussis 39-45—84 Steven Ihm 43-42—85

