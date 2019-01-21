Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Web.com The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic Scores

January 21, 2019 11:13 am
 
2 min read
Share       
Monday
At The Abaco Club on Winding Bay
Great Abaco, Bahamas
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,141; Par: 72 (36-36)
First Round
Brad Hopfinger 34-33—67
Wade Binfield 36-32—68
Vince Covello 35-33—68
John Oda 34-34—68
Danny Walker 36-33—69
Willy Wilcox 35-34—69
Erik Compton 33-36—69
Maverick McNealy 34-35—69
Scottie Scheffler 33-36—69
Paul Imondi 29-40—69
Cody Blick 37-32—69
Harry Higgs 32-38—70
Max Rottluff 36-34—70
Byron Meth 37-33—70
Norman Xiong 34-36—70
Tyler McCumber 36-34—70
Ryan Brehm 36-34—70
Rafael Campos 35-35—70
Oliver Bekker 37-33—70
Dylan Meyer 33-38—71
Ben Taylor 35-36—71
Bo Hoag 35-36—71
Brett Coletta 34-37—71
Albin Choi 35-36—71
Lee McCoy 33-38—71
Brett Stegmaier 37-34—71
Zach Wright 36-35—71
Timothy Madigan 38-33—71
Todd Baek 35-36—71
T.J. Vogel 35-36—71
Benjamín Alvarado 33-38—71
Chris Baker 36-35—71
Carl Yuan 34-37—71
Xinjun Zhang 37-34—71
Jimmy Stanger 37-34—71
Scott Gutschewski 34-38—72
Edward Loar 34-38—72
Vince India 36-36—72
Kevin Lucas 37-35—72
Charlie Saxon 36-36—72
Kevin Dougherty 36-36—72
Mark Anderson 36-36—72
Nicholas Thompson 38-34—72
James Driscoll 37-35—72
Rob Oppenheim 36-36—72
Nelson Ledesma 36-36—72
Michael Arnaud 34-38—72
Michael Gligic 36-36—72
Andy Zhang 38-34—72
Matt Atkins 35-37—72
Oscar Fraustro 37-36—73
Cameron Percy 37-36—73
Lee Hodges 36-37—73
Daniel Summerhays 40-33—73
Tim Wilkinson 36-37—73
Billy Kennerly 36-37—73
Blayne Barber 39-34—73
Rhein Gibson 40-33—73
Vincent Whaley 37-36—73
Matthew NeSmith 34-39—73
Jack Maguire 37-36—73
Nicolas Echavarria 38-35—73
Dan McCarthy 35-39—74
Casey Wittenberg 38-36—74
Scott Harrington 35-39—74
John Merrick 38-36—74
Brian Campbell 38-36—74
Steve Wheatcroft 36-38—74
Chad Ramey 40-34—74
Bryan Bigley 35-39—74
Andrew Novak 38-36—74
Ryan Yip 38-36—74
Chase Seiffert 39-35—74
Lanto Griffin 37-37—74
Jason Bohn 38-36—74
Michael Hebert 38-36—74
Brandon Matthews 36-38—74
Sam Love 38-36—74
Tyson Alexander 38-36—74
Will Cannon 38-36—74
Ben Kohles 37-38—75
Steven Alker 36-39—75
Stuart Appleby 39-36—75
Martin Flores 35-40—75
Sebastian Cappelen 36-39—75
Justin Hueber 37-38—75
Jamie Arnold 38-37—75
Greg Yates 36-39—75
Robby Shelton 37-38—75
Jonathan Randolph 37-38—75
Justin Lower 38-37—75
Michael Gellerman 36-39—75
Jim Renner 38-38—76
Boo Weekley 38-38—76
Zac Blair 39-37—76
Zecheng Dou 37-39—76
Callum Tarren 40-36—76
Erik Barnes 36-40—76
Eric Axley 36-40—76
Andres Gallegos 37-39—76
Joshua Creel 39-37—76
Dicky Pride 38-38—76
Joseph Bramlett 34-43—77
Taylor Moore 41-36—77
Brad Fritsch 40-37—77
Steve LeBrun 38-39—77
Brian Richey 38-39—77
Mark Hubbard 38-39—77
Frank Lickliter II 40-37—77
Trevor Cone 39-38—77
Michael Johnson 39-39—78
Rick Lamb 37-41—78
Andrew Svoboda 39-39—78
Brett Drewitt 41-37—78
Conrad Shindler 39-39—78
Austin Smotherman 39-39—78
Scott Pinckney 40-38—78
Derek Ernst 41-38—79
Henrik Norlander 36-43—79
Jordan Niebrugge 39-40—79
Michael McGowan 39-40—79
Max Greyserman 39-40—79
D.H. Lee 39-41—80
Paul Haley II 41-39—80
Drew Weaver 38-42—80
Michael Miller 39-41—80
Christian Brand 39-43—82
Ethan Tracy 43-39—82
Rico Hoey 41-42—83
David Skinns 44-39—83
Paul Tsavoussis 39-45—84
Steven Ihm 43-42—85

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference