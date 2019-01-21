Web.com The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic Scores

|Monday
|At The Abaco Club on Winding Bay
|Great Abaco, Bahamas
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,141; Par: 72 (36-36)
|First Round
|Brad Hopfinger
|34-33—67
|Wade Binfield
|36-32—68
|Vince Covello
|35-33—68
|John Oda
|34-34—68
|Danny Walker
|36-33—69
|Willy Wilcox
|35-34—69
|Erik Compton
|33-36—69
|Maverick McNealy
|34-35—69
|Scottie Scheffler
|33-36—69
|Paul Imondi
|29-40—69
|Cody Blick
|37-32—69
|Harry Higgs
|32-38—70
|Max Rottluff
|36-34—70
|Byron Meth
|37-33—70
|Norman Xiong
|34-36—70
|Tyler McCumber
|36-34—70
|Ryan Brehm
|36-34—70
|Rafael Campos
|35-35—70
|Oliver Bekker
|37-33—70
|Dylan Meyer
|33-38—71
|Ben Taylor
|35-36—71
|Bo Hoag
|35-36—71
|Brett Coletta
|34-37—71
|Albin Choi
|35-36—71
|Lee McCoy
|33-38—71
|Brett Stegmaier
|37-34—71
|Zach Wright
|36-35—71
|Timothy Madigan
|38-33—71
|Todd Baek
|35-36—71
|T.J. Vogel
|35-36—71
|Benjamín Alvarado
|33-38—71
|Chris Baker
|36-35—71
|Carl Yuan
|34-37—71
|Xinjun Zhang
|37-34—71
|Jimmy Stanger
|37-34—71
|Scott Gutschewski
|34-38—72
|Edward Loar
|34-38—72
|Vince India
|36-36—72
|Kevin Lucas
|37-35—72
|Charlie Saxon
|36-36—72
|Kevin Dougherty
|36-36—72
|Mark Anderson
|36-36—72
|Nicholas Thompson
|38-34—72
|James Driscoll
|37-35—72
|Rob Oppenheim
|36-36—72
|Nelson Ledesma
|36-36—72
|Michael Arnaud
|34-38—72
|Michael Gligic
|36-36—72
|Andy Zhang
|38-34—72
|Matt Atkins
|35-37—72
|Oscar Fraustro
|37-36—73
|Cameron Percy
|37-36—73
|Lee Hodges
|36-37—73
|Daniel Summerhays
|40-33—73
|Tim Wilkinson
|36-37—73
|Billy Kennerly
|36-37—73
|Blayne Barber
|39-34—73
|Rhein Gibson
|40-33—73
|Vincent Whaley
|37-36—73
|Matthew NeSmith
|34-39—73
|Jack Maguire
|37-36—73
|Nicolas Echavarria
|38-35—73
|Dan McCarthy
|35-39—74
|Casey Wittenberg
|38-36—74
|Scott Harrington
|35-39—74
|John Merrick
|38-36—74
|Brian Campbell
|38-36—74
|Steve Wheatcroft
|36-38—74
|Chad Ramey
|40-34—74
|Bryan Bigley
|35-39—74
|Andrew Novak
|38-36—74
|Ryan Yip
|38-36—74
|Chase Seiffert
|39-35—74
|Lanto Griffin
|37-37—74
|Jason Bohn
|38-36—74
|Michael Hebert
|38-36—74
|Brandon Matthews
|36-38—74
|Sam Love
|38-36—74
|Tyson Alexander
|38-36—74
|Will Cannon
|38-36—74
|Ben Kohles
|37-38—75
|Steven Alker
|36-39—75
|Stuart Appleby
|39-36—75
|Martin Flores
|35-40—75
|Sebastian Cappelen
|36-39—75
|Justin Hueber
|37-38—75
|Jamie Arnold
|38-37—75
|Greg Yates
|36-39—75
|Robby Shelton
|37-38—75
|Jonathan Randolph
|37-38—75
|Justin Lower
|38-37—75
|Michael Gellerman
|36-39—75
|Jim Renner
|38-38—76
|Boo Weekley
|38-38—76
|Zac Blair
|39-37—76
|Zecheng Dou
|37-39—76
|Callum Tarren
|40-36—76
|Erik Barnes
|36-40—76
|Eric Axley
|36-40—76
|Andres Gallegos
|37-39—76
|Joshua Creel
|39-37—76
|Dicky Pride
|38-38—76
|Joseph Bramlett
|34-43—77
|Taylor Moore
|41-36—77
|Brad Fritsch
|40-37—77
|Steve LeBrun
|38-39—77
|Brian Richey
|38-39—77
|Mark Hubbard
|38-39—77
|Frank Lickliter II
|40-37—77
|Trevor Cone
|39-38—77
|Michael Johnson
|39-39—78
|Rick Lamb
|37-41—78
|Andrew Svoboda
|39-39—78
|Brett Drewitt
|41-37—78
|Conrad Shindler
|39-39—78
|Austin Smotherman
|39-39—78
|Scott Pinckney
|40-38—78
|Derek Ernst
|41-38—79
|Henrik Norlander
|36-43—79
|Jordan Niebrugge
|39-40—79
|Michael McGowan
|39-40—79
|Max Greyserman
|39-40—79
|D.H. Lee
|39-41—80
|Paul Haley II
|41-39—80
|Drew Weaver
|38-42—80
|Michael Miller
|39-41—80
|Christian Brand
|39-43—82
|Ethan Tracy
|43-39—82
|Rico Hoey
|41-42—83
|David Skinns
|44-39—83
|Paul Tsavoussis
|39-45—84
|Steven Ihm
|43-42—85
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.