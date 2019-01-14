Listen Live Sports

Web.com The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic Scores

January 14, 2019 6:45 pm
 
Monday
At Sandals Emerald Bay GC
Great Exuma, Bahamas
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,001; Par: 72
Second Round
John Oda 63-68—131
Zecheng Dou 67-66—133
Willy Wilcox 66-69—135
Austin Smotherman 67-68—135
Zac Blair 71-66—137
Billy Kennerly 68-70—138
Rob Oppenheim 70-68—138
Bo Hoag 70-68—138
Harry Higgs 68-71—139
Matthew NeSmith 71-68—139
Tim Wilkinson 74-65—139
Ben Taylor 70-69—139
Lee McCoy 66-73—139
Brett Stegmaier 71-69—140
Tyler McCumber 71-69—140
Maverick McNealy 69-71—140
Brock Mackenzie 69-71—140
Brett Drewitt 70-70—140
Greg Yates 70-70—140
Michael Gligic 69-71—140
Ben Kohles 73-67—140
Dan McCarthy 70-70—140
Lanto Griffin 71-69—140
Boo Weekley 74-67—141
Sebastian Cappelen 72-69—141
Lee Hodges 70-71—141
Steve LeBrun 76-65—141
Steven Alker 72-69—141
Brian Campbell 71-70—141
Brandon Matthews 72-69—141
Rico Hoey 70-71—141
Paul Haley II 71-70—141
Carl Yuan 73-68—141
Jordan Niebrugge 69-73—142
Oscar Fraustro 71-71—142
Andrew Novak 73-69—142
Cody Blick 72-70—142
Blayne Barber 69-73—142
Drew Weaver 71-71—142
Chad Ramey 70-72—142
Albin Choi 72-70—142
Conrad Shindler 70-72—142
Callum Tarren 71-72—143
Doug Ghim 69-74—143
Casey Wittenberg 72-71—143
Timothy Madigan 71-72—143
Charlie Saxon 69-74—143
Zach Wright 73-70—143
Jack Maguire 74-69—143
Andy Zhang 72-71—143
Cameron Percy 71-72—143
Vince India 73-70—143
Joseph Winslow 72-71—143
Scott Gutschewski 72-72—144
Christian Brand 71-73—144
Danny Walker 71-73—144
Paul Imondi 75-69—144
Michael Hebert 71-73—144
Marcelo Rozo 72-72—144
William Harrold 71-73—144
Morgan Hoffmann 74-70—144
Michael Arnaud 72-72—144
Nicholas Thompson 72-72—144
Rafael Campos 73-71—144
T.J. Vogel 76-68—144
Joshua Creel 73-71—144
Matt Atkins 74-70—144
Erik Barnes 74-71—145
Andrew Svoboda 70-75—145
Henrik Norlander 73-72—145
Jonathan Randolph 74-71—145
Matt Harmon 75-70—145
Oliver Bekker 73-72—145
James Driscoll 77-68—145
Edward Loar 70-75—145
Nelson Ledesma 72-74—146
Brad Fritsch 73-73—146
Rhein Gibson 70-76—146
Erik Compton 73-73—146
Steve Wheatcroft 72-74—146
D.H. Lee 67-79—146
Martin Flores 72-74—146
Ethan Tracy 76-70—146
Ben Polland 73-73—146
Jimmy Stanger 75-71—146
Derek Ernst 77-69—146
Chris Baker 74-72—146
Dylan Meyer 76-71—147
Jamie Arnold 74-73—147
Max Greyserman 74-73—147
Joseph Bramlett 72-75—147
Michael Johnson 72-75—147
Michael Buttacavoli 72-75—147
Ryan Yip 74-74—148
Norman Xiong 76-72—148
Ryan Brehm 74-74—148
Mark Blakefield 75-73—148
Michael McGowan 79-69—148
Chase Seiffert 71-78—149
David Mathis 77-72—149
Trevor Cone 72-77—149
Justin Lower 78-71—149
Scottie Scheffler 71-78—149
Mark Hubbard 76-73—149
Vince Covello 73-76—149
Xinjun Zhang 76-73—149
Rick Lamb 74-76—150
Daniel Summerhays 77-73—150
Benjamín Alvarado 72-78—150
Dicky Pride 73-78—151
Scott Pinckney 80-71—151
Kevin Lucas 74-77—151
Jon Curran 81-70—151
Robby Shelton 75-76—151
Andres Gallegos 79-73—152
Steven Ihm 76-76—152
Michael Gellerman 81-71—152
Max Rottluff 76-78—154
Michael Miller 77-77—154
Frank Lickliter II 79-76—155
Corey Pereira 77-78—155
Brad Hopfinger 80-77—157
Brian Richey 83-75—158

Note: Nine golfers did not finish the second round due to darkness.

