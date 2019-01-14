Web.com The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic Scores

|Monday
|At Sandals Emerald Bay GC
|Great Exuma, Bahamas
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,001; Par: 72
|Second Round
|John Oda
|63-68—131
|Zecheng Dou
|67-66—133
|Willy Wilcox
|66-69—135
|Austin Smotherman
|67-68—135
|Zac Blair
|71-66—137
|Billy Kennerly
|68-70—138
|Rob Oppenheim
|70-68—138
|Bo Hoag
|70-68—138
|Harry Higgs
|68-71—139
|Matthew NeSmith
|71-68—139
|Tim Wilkinson
|74-65—139
|Ben Taylor
|70-69—139
|Lee McCoy
|66-73—139
|Brett Stegmaier
|71-69—140
|Tyler McCumber
|71-69—140
|Maverick McNealy
|69-71—140
|Brock Mackenzie
|69-71—140
|Brett Drewitt
|70-70—140
|Greg Yates
|70-70—140
|Michael Gligic
|69-71—140
|Ben Kohles
|73-67—140
|Dan McCarthy
|70-70—140
|Lanto Griffin
|71-69—140
|Boo Weekley
|74-67—141
|Sebastian Cappelen
|72-69—141
|Lee Hodges
|70-71—141
|Steve LeBrun
|76-65—141
|Steven Alker
|72-69—141
|Brian Campbell
|71-70—141
|Brandon Matthews
|72-69—141
|Rico Hoey
|70-71—141
|Paul Haley II
|71-70—141
|Carl Yuan
|73-68—141
|Jordan Niebrugge
|69-73—142
|Oscar Fraustro
|71-71—142
|Andrew Novak
|73-69—142
|Cody Blick
|72-70—142
|Blayne Barber
|69-73—142
|Drew Weaver
|71-71—142
|Chad Ramey
|70-72—142
|Albin Choi
|72-70—142
|Conrad Shindler
|70-72—142
|Callum Tarren
|71-72—143
|Doug Ghim
|69-74—143
|Casey Wittenberg
|72-71—143
|Timothy Madigan
|71-72—143
|Charlie Saxon
|69-74—143
|Zach Wright
|73-70—143
|Jack Maguire
|74-69—143
|Andy Zhang
|72-71—143
|Cameron Percy
|71-72—143
|Vince India
|73-70—143
|Joseph Winslow
|72-71—143
|Scott Gutschewski
|72-72—144
|Christian Brand
|71-73—144
|Danny Walker
|71-73—144
|Paul Imondi
|75-69—144
|Michael Hebert
|71-73—144
|Marcelo Rozo
|72-72—144
|William Harrold
|71-73—144
|Morgan Hoffmann
|74-70—144
|Michael Arnaud
|72-72—144
|Nicholas Thompson
|72-72—144
|Rafael Campos
|73-71—144
|T.J. Vogel
|76-68—144
|Joshua Creel
|73-71—144
|Matt Atkins
|74-70—144
|Erik Barnes
|74-71—145
|Andrew Svoboda
|70-75—145
|Henrik Norlander
|73-72—145
|Jonathan Randolph
|74-71—145
|Matt Harmon
|75-70—145
|Oliver Bekker
|73-72—145
|James Driscoll
|77-68—145
|Edward Loar
|70-75—145
|Nelson Ledesma
|72-74—146
|Brad Fritsch
|73-73—146
|Rhein Gibson
|70-76—146
|Erik Compton
|73-73—146
|Steve Wheatcroft
|72-74—146
|D.H. Lee
|67-79—146
|Martin Flores
|72-74—146
|Ethan Tracy
|76-70—146
|Ben Polland
|73-73—146
|Jimmy Stanger
|75-71—146
|Derek Ernst
|77-69—146
|Chris Baker
|74-72—146
|Dylan Meyer
|76-71—147
|Jamie Arnold
|74-73—147
|Max Greyserman
|74-73—147
|Joseph Bramlett
|72-75—147
|Michael Johnson
|72-75—147
|Michael Buttacavoli
|72-75—147
|Ryan Yip
|74-74—148
|Norman Xiong
|76-72—148
|Ryan Brehm
|74-74—148
|Mark Blakefield
|75-73—148
|Michael McGowan
|79-69—148
|Chase Seiffert
|71-78—149
|David Mathis
|77-72—149
|Trevor Cone
|72-77—149
|Justin Lower
|78-71—149
|Scottie Scheffler
|71-78—149
|Mark Hubbard
|76-73—149
|Vince Covello
|73-76—149
|Xinjun Zhang
|76-73—149
|Rick Lamb
|74-76—150
|Daniel Summerhays
|77-73—150
|Benjamín Alvarado
|72-78—150
|Dicky Pride
|73-78—151
|Scott Pinckney
|80-71—151
|Kevin Lucas
|74-77—151
|Jon Curran
|81-70—151
|Robby Shelton
|75-76—151
|Andres Gallegos
|79-73—152
|Steven Ihm
|76-76—152
|Michael Gellerman
|81-71—152
|Max Rottluff
|76-78—154
|Michael Miller
|77-77—154
|Frank Lickliter II
|79-76—155
|Corey Pereira
|77-78—155
|Brad Hopfinger
|80-77—157
|Brian Richey
|83-75—158
Note: Nine golfers did not finish the second round due to darkness.
