Web.com The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic Scores

Monday At Sandals Emerald Bay GC Great Exuma, Bahamas Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,001; Par: 72 Second Round John Oda 63-68—131 Zecheng Dou 67-66—133 Willy Wilcox 66-69—135 Austin Smotherman 67-68—135 Zac Blair 71-66—137 Billy Kennerly 68-70—138 Rob Oppenheim 70-68—138 Bo Hoag 70-68—138 Harry Higgs 68-71—139 Matthew NeSmith 71-68—139 Tim Wilkinson 74-65—139 Ben Taylor 70-69—139 Lee McCoy 66-73—139 Brett Stegmaier 71-69—140 Tyler McCumber 71-69—140 Maverick McNealy 69-71—140 Brock Mackenzie 69-71—140 Brett Drewitt 70-70—140 Greg Yates 70-70—140 Michael Gligic 69-71—140 Ben Kohles 73-67—140 Dan McCarthy 70-70—140 Lanto Griffin 71-69—140 Boo Weekley 74-67—141 Sebastian Cappelen 72-69—141 Lee Hodges 70-71—141 Steve LeBrun 76-65—141 Steven Alker 72-69—141 Brian Campbell 71-70—141 Brandon Matthews 72-69—141 Rico Hoey 70-71—141 Paul Haley II 71-70—141 Carl Yuan 73-68—141 Jordan Niebrugge 69-73—142 Oscar Fraustro 71-71—142 Andrew Novak 73-69—142 Cody Blick 72-70—142 Blayne Barber 69-73—142 Drew Weaver 71-71—142 Chad Ramey 70-72—142 Albin Choi 72-70—142 Conrad Shindler 70-72—142 Callum Tarren 71-72—143 Doug Ghim 69-74—143 Casey Wittenberg 72-71—143 Timothy Madigan 71-72—143 Charlie Saxon 69-74—143 Zach Wright 73-70—143 Jack Maguire 74-69—143 Andy Zhang 72-71—143 Cameron Percy 71-72—143 Vince India 73-70—143 Joseph Winslow 72-71—143 Scott Gutschewski 72-72—144 Christian Brand 71-73—144 Danny Walker 71-73—144 Paul Imondi 75-69—144 Michael Hebert 71-73—144 Marcelo Rozo 72-72—144 William Harrold 71-73—144 Morgan Hoffmann 74-70—144 Michael Arnaud 72-72—144 Nicholas Thompson 72-72—144 Rafael Campos 73-71—144 T.J. Vogel 76-68—144 Joshua Creel 73-71—144 Matt Atkins 74-70—144 Erik Barnes 74-71—145 Andrew Svoboda 70-75—145 Henrik Norlander 73-72—145 Jonathan Randolph 74-71—145 Matt Harmon 75-70—145 Oliver Bekker 73-72—145 James Driscoll 77-68—145 Edward Loar 70-75—145 Nelson Ledesma 72-74—146 Brad Fritsch 73-73—146 Rhein Gibson 70-76—146 Erik Compton 73-73—146 Steve Wheatcroft 72-74—146 D.H. Lee 67-79—146 Martin Flores 72-74—146 Ethan Tracy 76-70—146 Ben Polland 73-73—146 Jimmy Stanger 75-71—146 Derek Ernst 77-69—146 Chris Baker 74-72—146 Dylan Meyer 76-71—147 Jamie Arnold 74-73—147 Max Greyserman 74-73—147 Joseph Bramlett 72-75—147 Michael Johnson 72-75—147 Michael Buttacavoli 72-75—147 Ryan Yip 74-74—148 Norman Xiong 76-72—148 Ryan Brehm 74-74—148 Mark Blakefield 75-73—148 Michael McGowan 79-69—148 Chase Seiffert 71-78—149 David Mathis 77-72—149 Trevor Cone 72-77—149 Justin Lower 78-71—149 Scottie Scheffler 71-78—149 Mark Hubbard 76-73—149 Vince Covello 73-76—149 Xinjun Zhang 76-73—149 Rick Lamb 74-76—150 Daniel Summerhays 77-73—150 Benjamín Alvarado 72-78—150 Dicky Pride 73-78—151 Scott Pinckney 80-71—151 Kevin Lucas 74-77—151 Jon Curran 81-70—151 Robby Shelton 75-76—151 Andres Gallegos 79-73—152 Steven Ihm 76-76—152 Michael Gellerman 81-71—152 Max Rottluff 76-78—154 Michael Miller 77-77—154 Frank Lickliter II 79-76—155 Corey Pereira 77-78—155 Brad Hopfinger 80-77—157 Brian Richey 83-75—158

Note: Nine golfers did not finish the second round due to darkness.

