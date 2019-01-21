Web.com Tour Money Leaders

Through Jan. 20 Trn Money 1. Zecheng Dou 1 $108,000 2. Ben Kohles 1 $52,800 2. Steve LeBrun 1 $52,800 4. Willy Wilcox 1 $23,625 4. Steven Alker 1 $23,625 4. John Oda 1 $23,625 4. Rob Oppenheim 1 $23,625 8. Zac Blair 1 $18,600 9. Austin Smotherman 1 $16,200 9. Matthew NeSmith 1 $16,200 9. Brett Stegmaier 1 $16,200 12. Callum Tarren 1 $13,200 12. Billy Kennerly 1 $13,200 14. Carl Yuan 1 $11,100 14. Casey Wittenberg 1 $11,100 16. Bo Hoag 1 $9,300 16. Albin Choi 1 $9,300 16. Cameron Percy 1 $9,300 16. Lee Hodges 1 $9,300 20. Ben Taylor 1 $6,990 20. Michael Gligic 1 $6,990 20. Chad Ramey 1 $6,990 20. Drew Weaver 1 $6,990 24. Brett Drewitt 1 $4,712 24. Paul Haley II 1 $4,712 24. Jack Maguire 1 $4,712 24. Scott Gutschewski 1 $4,712 24. Morgan Hoffmann 1 $4,712 24. Conrad Shindler 1 $4,712 24. Michael Hebert 1 $4,712 24. Andrew Novak 1 $4,712 32. Rafael Campos 1 $3,510 32. Vince India 1 $3,510 32. Lee McCoy 1 $3,510 32. Charlie Saxon 1 $3,510 32. Brock Mackenzie 1 $3,510 37. Tyler McCumber 1 $2,843 37. Sebastian Cappelen 1 $2,843 37. Vincent Whaley 1 $2,843 37. Matt Atkins 1 $2,843 41. Rico Hoey 1 $2,340 41. Cody Blick 1 $2,340 41. Greg Yates 1 $2,340 41. Boo Weekley 1 $2,340 45. Michael Arnaud 1 $1,830 45. Harry Higgs 1 $1,830 45. Dan McCarthy 1 $1,830 45. Brian Campbell 1 $1,830 45. Doug Ghim 1 $1,830 45. Nicholas Thompson 1 $1,830 45. Marcelo Rozo 1 $1,830

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.