Web.com Tour Money Leaders

|Through Jan. 16
|
|Trn
|Money
|1. Zecheng Dou
|1
|$108,000
|2. Ben Kohles
|1
|$52,800
|2. Steve LeBrun
|1
|$52,800
|4. Willy Wilcox
|1
|$23,625
|4. Steven Alker
|1
|$23,625
|4. John Oda
|1
|$23,625
|4. Rob Oppenheim
|1
|$23,625
|8. Zac Blair
|1
|$18,600
|9. Austin Smotherman
|1
|$16,200
|9. Matthew NeSmith
|1
|$16,200
|9. Brett Stegmaier
|1
|$16,200
|12. Callum Tarren
|1
|$13,200
|12. Billy Kennerly
|1
|$13,200
|14. Carl Yuan
|1
|$11,100
|14. Casey Wittenberg
|1
|$11,100
|16. Bo Hoag
|1
|$9,300
|16. Albin Choi
|1
|$9,300
|16. Cameron Percy
|1
|$9,300
|16. Lee Hodges
|1
|$9,300
|20. Ben Taylor
|1
|$6,990
|20. Michael Gligic
|1
|$6,990
|20. Chad Ramey
|1
|$6,990
|20. Drew Weaver
|1
|$6,990
|24. Brett Drewitt
|1
|$4,712
|24. Paul Haley II
|1
|$4,712
|24. Jack Maguire
|1
|$4,712
|24. Scott Gutschewski
|1
|$4,712
|24. Morgan Hoffmann
|1
|$4,712
|24. Conrad Shindler
|1
|$4,712
|24. Michael Hebert
|1
|$4,712
|24. Andrew Novak
|1
|$4,712
|32. Rafael Campos
|1
|$3,510
|32. Vince India
|1
|$3,510
|32. Lee McCoy
|1
|$3,510
|32. Charlie Saxon
|1
|$3,510
|32. Brock Mackenzie
|1
|$3,510
|37. Tyler McCumber
|1
|$2,843
|37. Sebastian Cappelen
|1
|$2,843
|37. Vincent Whaley
|1
|$2,843
|37. Matt Atkins
|1
|$2,843
|41. Rico Hoey
|1
|$2,340
|41. Cody Blick
|1
|$2,340
|41. Greg Yates
|1
|$2,340
|41. Boo Weekley
|1
|$2,340
|45. Michael Arnaud
|1
|$1,830
|45. Harry Higgs
|1
|$1,830
|45. Dan McCarthy
|1
|$1,830
|45. Brian Campbell
|1
|$1,830
|45. Doug Ghim
|1
|$1,830
|45. Nicholas Thompson
|1
|$1,830
|45. Marcelo Rozo
|1
|$1,830
