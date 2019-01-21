Listen Live Sports

Web.com Tour Money Leaders

Through Jan. 16
Trn Money
1. Zecheng Dou 1 $108,000
2. Ben Kohles 1 $52,800
2. Steve LeBrun 1 $52,800
4. Willy Wilcox 1 $23,625
4. Steven Alker 1 $23,625
4. John Oda 1 $23,625
4. Rob Oppenheim 1 $23,625
8. Zac Blair 1 $18,600
9. Austin Smotherman 1 $16,200
9. Matthew NeSmith 1 $16,200
9. Brett Stegmaier 1 $16,200
12. Callum Tarren 1 $13,200
12. Billy Kennerly 1 $13,200
14. Carl Yuan 1 $11,100
14. Casey Wittenberg 1 $11,100
16. Bo Hoag 1 $9,300
16. Albin Choi 1 $9,300
16. Cameron Percy 1 $9,300
16. Lee Hodges 1 $9,300
20. Ben Taylor 1 $6,990
20. Michael Gligic 1 $6,990
20. Chad Ramey 1 $6,990
20. Drew Weaver 1 $6,990
24. Brett Drewitt 1 $4,712
24. Paul Haley II 1 $4,712
24. Jack Maguire 1 $4,712
24. Scott Gutschewski 1 $4,712
24. Morgan Hoffmann 1 $4,712
24. Conrad Shindler 1 $4,712
24. Michael Hebert 1 $4,712
24. Andrew Novak 1 $4,712
32. Rafael Campos 1 $3,510
32. Vince India 1 $3,510
32. Lee McCoy 1 $3,510
32. Charlie Saxon 1 $3,510
32. Brock Mackenzie 1 $3,510
37. Tyler McCumber 1 $2,843
37. Sebastian Cappelen 1 $2,843
37. Vincent Whaley 1 $2,843
37. Matt Atkins 1 $2,843
41. Rico Hoey 1 $2,340
41. Cody Blick 1 $2,340
41. Greg Yates 1 $2,340
41. Boo Weekley 1 $2,340
45. Michael Arnaud 1 $1,830
45. Harry Higgs 1 $1,830
45. Dan McCarthy 1 $1,830
45. Brian Campbell 1 $1,830
45. Doug Ghim 1 $1,830
45. Nicholas Thompson 1 $1,830
45. Marcelo Rozo 1 $1,830

