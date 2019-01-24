Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Weber State continues domination of Montana State, 93-84

January 24, 2019 11:37 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jerrick Harding, the reigning Big Sky Conference player of the week, tallied 23 points, Brekkott Chapman scored 21 and Zach Braxton pitched in with a double-double to propel Weber State to a 93-84 victory over Montana State on Thursday night.

Braxton finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (13-6, 7-1), who picked up their fourth straight win by beating the Bobcats (7-11, 4-4) for the 10th straight time, including five in a row in Bozeman. Weber State is now 31-28 all-time at MSU. Freshman Israel Barnes scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Reserve Michal Kozak grabbed nine rebounds and Chapman pulled down seven as the Wildcats owned the boards 46-27.

Chapman had 14 points and the Wildcats shot 55 percent from the floor to take a 44-35 lead into intermission. Harding, who came in averaging 21.3 points per game, good for second in Big Sky play, hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Wildcats’ lead to double digits early in the second half and the Bobcats got no closer than seven from there.

Tyler Hall, who became the Big Sky’s all-time leading scorer in an 85-81 loss at Eastern Washington last time out, scored 28 to lead Montana State. He now sits at 2,222 points. Keljin Blevins added 17 points and Harald Frey scored 15 with five assists.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|29 Down & Dirty - GSA schedules - A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

2002: George W. Bush first uses phrase 'axis of evil'

Get our daily newsletter.