Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge/SD 80, St. Peter and Paul 42

Century 66, South Carroll 46

Digital Harbor 80, Harford Tech 53

Gaithersburg 67, Clarksburg 53

Green Street Academy 76, Loch Raven 51

Hubie Blake 58, Rockville 55

Leonardtown 63, La Plata 56

Linganore 55, South Hagerstown 53

Manchester Valley 55, Winters Mill 42

North Hagerstown 58, Frederick 55

North Point 90, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 62

Oakdale 72, Middletown 60

Paint Branch 82, John F. Kennedy 63

Richard Montgomery 59, Magruder 52

Smithsburg 77, Catoctin 63

Springbrook 61, Sherwood 60

St. Charles 79, Patuxent 34

St. John’s, D.C. 84, Georgetown Prep 59

St. Maria Goretti 65, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 38

Thomas Johnson 65, Urbana 62

Walkersville 53, Boonsboro 33

Williamsport 77, Brunswick 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Annapolis vs. Meade, ppd. to Feb 20th.

Chopticon vs. Northern – Cal, ppd.

Harwood Southern vs. Old Mill, ppd. to Feb 20th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catoctin 53, Smithsburg 45

Clarksburg 63, Gaithersburg 59

Frederick 76, North Hagerstown 22

Leonardtown 71, La Plata 34

Maryvale 54, Towson 29

Mountain Ridge 58, Oakland Southern 57

Paint Branch 77, John F. Kennedy 12

Patterson Mill 47, Concordia Prep 37

Richard Montgomery 53, Magruder 18

Rockville 61, Hubie Blake 18

Sherwood 60, Springbrook 46

South Carroll 38, Century 34

St. Charles 59, Patuxent 27

St. Maria Goretti 64, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 49

St. Mary’s 69, Mercy 36

Thomas Johnson 72, Urbana 64

Walkersville 55, Boonsboro 40

Williamsport 39, Brunswick 28

Winters Mill 43, Manchester Valley 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glen Burnie vs. Severna Park, ppd. to Feb 20th.

Meade vs. Annapolis, ppd. to Feb 20th.

North County vs. Broadneck, ppd. to Feb 20th.

Northern – Cal vs. Chopticon, ppd.

