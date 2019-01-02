Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cambridge/SD 80, St. Peter and Paul 42
Century 66, South Carroll 46
Digital Harbor 80, Harford Tech 53
Gaithersburg 67, Clarksburg 53
Green Street Academy 76, Loch Raven 51
Hubie Blake 58, Rockville 55
Leonardtown 63, La Plata 56
Linganore 55, South Hagerstown 53
Manchester Valley 55, Winters Mill 42
North Hagerstown 58, Frederick 55
North Point 90, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 62
Oakdale 72, Middletown 60
Paint Branch 82, John F. Kennedy 63
Richard Montgomery 59, Magruder 52
Smithsburg 77, Catoctin 63
Springbrook 61, Sherwood 60
St. Charles 79, Patuxent 34
St. John’s, D.C. 84, Georgetown Prep 59
St. Maria Goretti 65, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 38
Thomas Johnson 65, Urbana 62
Walkersville 53, Boonsboro 33
Williamsport 77, Brunswick 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Annapolis vs. Meade, ppd. to Feb 20th.
Chopticon vs. Northern – Cal, ppd.
Harwood Southern vs. Old Mill, ppd. to Feb 20th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catoctin 53, Smithsburg 45
Clarksburg 63, Gaithersburg 59
Frederick 76, North Hagerstown 22
Leonardtown 71, La Plata 34
Maryvale 54, Towson 29
Mountain Ridge 58, Oakland Southern 57
Paint Branch 77, John F. Kennedy 12
Patterson Mill 47, Concordia Prep 37
Richard Montgomery 53, Magruder 18
Rockville 61, Hubie Blake 18
Sherwood 60, Springbrook 46
South Carroll 38, Century 34
St. Charles 59, Patuxent 27
St. Maria Goretti 64, Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 49
St. Mary’s 69, Mercy 36
Thomas Johnson 72, Urbana 64
Walkersville 55, Boonsboro 40
Williamsport 39, Brunswick 28
Winters Mill 43, Manchester Valley 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glen Burnie vs. Severna Park, ppd. to Feb 20th.
Meade vs. Annapolis, ppd. to Feb 20th.
North County vs. Broadneck, ppd. to Feb 20th.
Northern – Cal vs. Chopticon, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.