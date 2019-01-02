Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 58, Ridgeview 46

Altavista 42, Rustburg 41

Annandale 66, Woodbridge 54

Auburn 86, Fort Chiswell 67

Bland County 49, Galax 45

Central Wise 72, John Battle 46

Chancellor 64, Spotsylvania 45

Clarke County 64, Warren County 42

Cumberland 58, Buckingham County 48

Dinwiddie 77, Meadowbrook 63

Dominion 57, Woodgrove 44

East Rockingham 77, Wilson Memorial 57

Eastern Montgomery 56, Rural Retreat 33

Floyd County 59, Carroll County 43

GW-Danville 70, Patrick County 45

Gate City 86, Union 71

George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Grayson County 55

Glenvar 41, James River-Buchanan 39

Halifax County 69, Franklin County 59

Hopewell 48, Prince George 47

Indian River 74, Hickory 43

James Monroe 42, Courtland 40

James River-Midlothian 85, Monacan 53

James Robinson 61, Falls Church 51

King’s Fork 86, Deep Creek 74

Lakeland 82, Grassfield 73

Loudoun Valley 66, Loudoun County 58

Magna Vista 66, Bassett 42

Maret, D.C. 69, St. John Paul the Great 56

Martinsville 64, Tunstall 48

Norfolk Collegiate 88, Benedictine 68

Oscar Smith 77, Great Bridge 47

Park View-South Hill 54, Franklin 38

Park View-Sterling 58, Rappahannock County 54, OT

Petersburg 65, Thomas Dale 64

Potomac 66, Forest Park 60

R.E. Lee-Staunton 75, Page County 33

Radford 65, Giles 14

Riverheads 58, Fort Defiance 33

Riverside 79, Heritage (Leesburg) 68

Rock Ridge 75, McLean 52

Rye Cove 53, Castlewood 51

Salem 79, Lord Botetourt 68

Sherando 65, Skyline 61

Spotswood 65, Broadway 49

St. Maria Goretti, Md. 65, Shenandoah Valley Christian 38

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 44, Buffalo Gap 41

Stuarts Draft 93, Luray 63

Thomas Walker 68, Twin Springs 38

West Potomac 62, Oakton 49

William Monroe 69, Fluvanna 51

Woodstock Central 67, Turner Ashby 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gar-Field vs. Freedom (Woodbridge), ccd.

Harrisonburg vs. Charlottesville, ppd. to Feb 6th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 59, Fort Chiswell 40

Buckingham County 48, Cumberland 26

Buffalo Gap 40, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 21

Carroll County 67, Floyd County 62

Central Wise 62, John Battle 23

Chancellor 58, Spotsylvania 49

Chilhowie 56, Rural Retreat 43

Clarke County 40, Warren County 15

Colgan 49, C.D. Hylton 26

Deep Creek 54, King’s Fork 53

East Rockingham 69, Wilson Memorial 43

Eastside 73, J.I. Burton 50

Franklin County 72, Halifax County 36

Galax 56, Bland County 21

Goochland 63, Bluestone 24

Grassfield 56, Lakeland 40

Greensville County 61, Windsor 14

Herndon 53, Westfield 30

Honaker 65, Richlands 39

Hopewell 65, Prince George 27

Indian River 65, Hickory 32

James Monroe 49, Courtland 28

James Robinson 53, Falls Church 51

Kellam 58, Bishop Sullivan 48

Lord Botetourt 70, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 60

Loudoun Valley 54, Loudoun County 27

Magna Vista 54, Bassett 26

Martinsville 77, Tunstall 16

Meadowbrook 77, Dinwiddie 51

Norfolk Collegiate 62, Booker T. Washington 44

Nottoway 51, Randolph Henry 18

Oakton 48, West Potomac 31

Oscar Smith 55, Great Bridge 38

Page County 51, R.E. Lee-Staunton 38

Patrick County 59, GW-Danville 36

Prince Edward County 52, Central Lunenburg 13

Ridgeview 66, Abingdon 58, 3OT

Riverheads 46, Fort Defiance 35

Riverside 52, Heritage (Leesburg) 51

Rye Cove 50, Castlewood 22

Skyline 45, Sherando 36

Spotswood 52, Broadway 33

St. Maria Goretti, Md. 64, Shenandoah Valley Christian 49

Strasburg 54, Moorefield, W.Va. 45

Stuarts Draft 64, Luray 38

Thomas Dale 40, Petersburg 14

Thomas Walker 51, Twin Springs 38

Turner Ashby 53, Woodstock Central 30

Western Branch 51, Nansemond River 34

William Monroe 63, Fluvanna 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Freedom (Woodbridge) vs. Gar-Field, ccd.

Harrisonburg vs. Charlottesville, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

