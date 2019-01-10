Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Curley 52, Severn 46
Atholton 75, Glenelg 37
Bethesda 53, Quince Orchard 52
Calvert 65, Leonardtown 60
Calvert Hall College 63, John Carroll 45
Catoctin 70, Clear Spring 62
Catonsville 57, Woodlawn 21
Centennial 71, Marriotts Ridge 52
Damascus 62, Seneca Valley 55
Dulaney 91, Milford Mill 63
Dundalk 76, Carver Arts & Tech 29
Early College, Del. 66, Tri-State Christian 60
Flint Hill, Va. 78, Saint James 72
Gaithersburg 73, Sherwood 51
Great Mills 69, Patuxent 22
Havre de Grace 63, Tome 41
Hereford 51, Owings Mills 50
Howard 78, Oakland Mills 52
Hubie Blake 70, Poolesville 42
Huntingtown 66, Northern – Cal 46
Kenwood def. Eastern Tech, forfeit
Lansdowne 70, Overlea 57
Loch Raven 72, Sparrows Point 43
Magruder 73, Rockville 67
New Town 78, Pikesville 55
North Point 82, McDonough 64
Paint Branch 80, Winston Churchill 64
Parkville 76, Patapsco 61
Randallstown 84, Perry Hall 77
Richard Montgomery 71, Clarksburg 49
River Hill 69, Long Reach 58
Saint Paul’s Boys 55, Gerstell Academy 53
Salisbury 37, Worcester Prep School 23
South Carroll 62, Manchester Valley 53
Springbrook 66, John F. Kennedy 60
St. Andrew’s 75, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 59
St. Charles 71, La Plata 23
St. Maria Goretti 64, Mt. St. Joseph’s 53
Thomas Stone 52, Lackey 50
Towson 63, Western STES 39
Urbana 64, Winters Mill 34
Walt Whitman 61, Wheaton 39
Walter Johnson 67, Albert Einstein 50
Westlake 68, Chopticon 52
Westminster 76, Fallston 47
Wilde Lake 64, Mt. Hebron 60
Wootton 72, Northwest – Mtg 70
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allegany vs. Northern Garrett, ppd.
Oakland Southern vs. Moorefield, W.Va., ppd. to Jan 21st.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 64, South Hagerstown 29
Baltimore Chesapeake 58, Franklin 46
Bethesda 52, Quince Orchard 45
Brookewood 44, Calverton 43
Carver Arts & Tech 62, Dundalk 16
Catonsville 57, Woodlawn 21
Chopticon 48, Westlake 40
Damascus 70, Seneca Valley 41
Dulaney 91, Milford Mill 63
Glenelg CS 51, Severn 24
Great Mills 63, Patuxent 37
Howard 54, Oakland Mills 39
Huntingtown 71, Northern – Cal 46
Institute of Notre Dame 55, Archbishop Spalding 44
Kenwood 60, Eastern Tech 28
Lansdowne 61, Overlea 44
Leonardtown 50, Calvert 40
Loch Raven 65, Sparrows Point 37
Long Reach 60, River Hill 59, OT
McDonogh School 47, Pallotti 23
Montgomery Blair 65, Takoma Academy 47
Mt. Carmel 50, Gerstell Academy 14
Mt. De Sales Academy 67, Notre Dame Prep 26
Mt. Hebron 61, Wilde Lake 29
Northwest – Mtg 45, Wootton 41
Parkville 30, Patapsco 21
Perry Hall 61, Randallstown 52
Pikesville 64, New Town 22
Poolesville 57, Hubie Blake 26
Richard Montgomery 52, Clarksburg 47
Rockville 53, Magruder 23
Roland Park Country 83, St. John’s Catholic Prep 53
Sherwood 59, Gaithersburg 52
South Carroll 40, Manchester Valley 19
Springbrook 61, John F. Kennedy 37
St. Charles 66, La Plata 44
St. Maria Goretti 81, Bishop Walsh 44
Thomas Stone 53, Lackey 47
Walt Whitman 63, Wheaton 12
Walter Johnson 58, Albert Einstein 40
Westminster 54, Fallston 34
Winston Churchill 68, Paint Branch 51
Worcester Prep School 40, Salisbury 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tome vs. Perryville, ppd.
