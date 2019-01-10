Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Curley 52, Severn 46

Atholton 75, Glenelg 37

Bethesda 53, Quince Orchard 52

Calvert 65, Leonardtown 60

Calvert Hall College 63, John Carroll 45

Catoctin 70, Clear Spring 62

Catonsville 57, Woodlawn 21

Centennial 71, Marriotts Ridge 52

Damascus 62, Seneca Valley 55

Dulaney 91, Milford Mill 63

Dundalk 76, Carver Arts & Tech 29

Early College, Del. 66, Tri-State Christian 60

Flint Hill, Va. 78, Saint James 72

Gaithersburg 73, Sherwood 51

Great Mills 69, Patuxent 22

Havre de Grace 63, Tome 41

Hereford 51, Owings Mills 50

Howard 78, Oakland Mills 52

Hubie Blake 70, Poolesville 42

Huntingtown 66, Northern – Cal 46

Kenwood def. Eastern Tech, forfeit

Lansdowne 70, Overlea 57

Loch Raven 72, Sparrows Point 43

Magruder 73, Rockville 67

New Town 78, Pikesville 55

North Point 82, McDonough 64

Paint Branch 80, Winston Churchill 64

Parkville 76, Patapsco 61

Randallstown 84, Perry Hall 77

Richard Montgomery 71, Clarksburg 49

River Hill 69, Long Reach 58

Saint Paul’s Boys 55, Gerstell Academy 53

Salisbury 37, Worcester Prep School 23

South Carroll 62, Manchester Valley 53

Springbrook 66, John F. Kennedy 60

St. Andrew’s 75, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 59

St. Charles 71, La Plata 23

St. Maria Goretti 64, Mt. St. Joseph’s 53

Thomas Stone 52, Lackey 50

Towson 63, Western STES 39

Urbana 64, Winters Mill 34

Walt Whitman 61, Wheaton 39

Walter Johnson 67, Albert Einstein 50

Westlake 68, Chopticon 52

Westminster 76, Fallston 47

Wilde Lake 64, Mt. Hebron 60

Wootton 72, Northwest – Mtg 70

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allegany vs. Northern Garrett, ppd.

Oakland Southern vs. Moorefield, W.Va., ppd. to Jan 21st.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 64, South Hagerstown 29

Baltimore Chesapeake 58, Franklin 46

Bethesda 52, Quince Orchard 45

Brookewood 44, Calverton 43

Carver Arts & Tech 62, Dundalk 16

Catonsville 57, Woodlawn 21

Chopticon 48, Westlake 40

Damascus 70, Seneca Valley 41

Dulaney 91, Milford Mill 63

Glenelg CS 51, Severn 24

Great Mills 63, Patuxent 37

Howard 54, Oakland Mills 39

Huntingtown 71, Northern – Cal 46

Institute of Notre Dame 55, Archbishop Spalding 44

Kenwood 60, Eastern Tech 28

Lansdowne 61, Overlea 44

Leonardtown 50, Calvert 40

Loch Raven 65, Sparrows Point 37

Long Reach 60, River Hill 59, OT

McDonogh School 47, Pallotti 23

Montgomery Blair 65, Takoma Academy 47

Mt. Carmel 50, Gerstell Academy 14

Mt. De Sales Academy 67, Notre Dame Prep 26

Mt. Hebron 61, Wilde Lake 29

Northwest – Mtg 45, Wootton 41

Parkville 30, Patapsco 21

Perry Hall 61, Randallstown 52

Pikesville 64, New Town 22

Poolesville 57, Hubie Blake 26

Richard Montgomery 52, Clarksburg 47

Rockville 53, Magruder 23

Roland Park Country 83, St. John’s Catholic Prep 53

Sherwood 59, Gaithersburg 52

South Carroll 40, Manchester Valley 19

Springbrook 61, John F. Kennedy 37

St. Charles 66, La Plata 44

St. Maria Goretti 81, Bishop Walsh 44

Thomas Stone 53, Lackey 47

Walt Whitman 63, Wheaton 12

Walter Johnson 58, Albert Einstein 40

Westminster 54, Fallston 34

Winston Churchill 68, Paint Branch 51

Worcester Prep School 40, Salisbury 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tome vs. Perryville, ppd.

