Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blacksburg 52, Christiansburg 45
Buckingham County 63, Prince Edward County 47
Chilhowie 77, Rural Retreat 41
Cumberland 52, Randolph Henry 49
Flint Hill 78, Saint James, Md. 72
Fuqua School 44, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 28
Galax 47, Craig County 29
George Wythe-Richmond 64, Cosby 30
Goochland 82, Amelia County 46
Grafton 44, Lafayette 30
Greensville County 60, Southampton 38
Handley 74, Skyline 49
Henrico 73, Glen Allen 61
Heritage-Lynchburg 59, Dan River 45
Hickory 64, Nandua 52
Highland-Warrenton 70, Tandem Friends School 57
James River-Midlothian 67, Clover Hill 49
Lake Braddock 99, Westfield 64
Lloyd Bird 64, Manchester 37
Magna Vista 53, Tunstall 17
Manassas Park 79, C.D. Hylton 65
Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 74, Bassett 60
Menchville 95, Arcadia 46
Midlothian 85, Monacan 82
Narrows 70, Montcalm, W.Va. 46
Nottoway 51, Central Lunenburg 31
Parry McCluer 62, Eastern Montgomery 29
Patriot 77, Gar-Field 69
Richlands 83, Marion 75
Rye Cove 47, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 37
Smithfield 69, Bruton 52
Spotswood 35, Sherando 33
Stafford 76, Culpeper 66
Surry County 72, Appomattox Regional 29
Tabb 57, Jamestown 45
Waynesboro 56, Western Albemarle 45
York 60, Poquoson 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
GW-Danville vs. Loudoun Valley, ppd.
Sussex Central vs. Park View-South Hill, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 50, James River-Buchanan 21
Chilhowie 41, Rural Retreat 40
Christiansburg 60, Blacksburg 19
Cosby 84, George Wythe-Richmond 18
Cumberland 47, Randolph Henry 40
Floyd County 46, Glenvar 44
Galax 58, Holston 52
Greensville County 55, Southampton 34
Hickory 58, Nandua 21
Liberty Christian 33, GW-Danville 30
Lord Botetourt 89, Hidden Valley 19
Loudoun Valley 60, Musselman, W.Va. 29
Madison County 50, Rappahannock County 33
Martinsville 63, Heritage-Lynchburg 40
Nansemond-Suffolk 43, Isle of Wight Academy 20
North Stafford 36, Courtland 28
Nottoway 40, Central Lunenburg 28
Osbourn Park 47, T.C. Williams 40
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 69, Rye Cove 38
Patriot 51, Gar-Field 24
Prince Edward County 52, Buckingham County 50
Pulaski County 67, Fort Chiswell 46
Richlands 57, Marion 49
Skyline 47, John Champe 46
St. Gertrude 49, Veritas Christian Academy 20
Strasburg 46, Clarke County 38
Surry County 67, Appomattox Regional 21
Tandem Friends School 43, St. Margaret’s 34
Wilson Memorial 61, Broadway 48
Woodstock Central 55, George Mason 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Park View-South Hill vs. Sussex Central, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
