Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blacksburg 52, Christiansburg 45

Buckingham County 63, Prince Edward County 47

Chilhowie 77, Rural Retreat 41

Advertisement

Cumberland 52, Randolph Henry 49

Flint Hill 78, Saint James, Md. 72

Fuqua School 44, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 28

Galax 47, Craig County 29

George Wythe-Richmond 64, Cosby 30

Goochland 82, Amelia County 46

Grafton 44, Lafayette 30

Greensville County 60, Southampton 38

Handley 74, Skyline 49

Henrico 73, Glen Allen 61

Heritage-Lynchburg 59, Dan River 45

Hickory 64, Nandua 52

Highland-Warrenton 70, Tandem Friends School 57

James River-Midlothian 67, Clover Hill 49

Lake Braddock 99, Westfield 64

Lloyd Bird 64, Manchester 37

Magna Vista 53, Tunstall 17

Manassas Park 79, C.D. Hylton 65

Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 74, Bassett 60

Menchville 95, Arcadia 46

Midlothian 85, Monacan 82

Narrows 70, Montcalm, W.Va. 46

Nottoway 51, Central Lunenburg 31

Parry McCluer 62, Eastern Montgomery 29

Patriot 77, Gar-Field 69

Richlands 83, Marion 75

Rye Cove 47, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 37

Smithfield 69, Bruton 52

Spotswood 35, Sherando 33

Stafford 76, Culpeper 66

Surry County 72, Appomattox Regional 29

Tabb 57, Jamestown 45

Waynesboro 56, Western Albemarle 45

York 60, Poquoson 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

GW-Danville vs. Loudoun Valley, ppd.

Sussex Central vs. Park View-South Hill, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 50, James River-Buchanan 21

Chilhowie 41, Rural Retreat 40

Christiansburg 60, Blacksburg 19

Cosby 84, George Wythe-Richmond 18

Cumberland 47, Randolph Henry 40

Floyd County 46, Glenvar 44

Galax 58, Holston 52

Greensville County 55, Southampton 34

Hickory 58, Nandua 21

Liberty Christian 33, GW-Danville 30

Lord Botetourt 89, Hidden Valley 19

Loudoun Valley 60, Musselman, W.Va. 29

Madison County 50, Rappahannock County 33

Martinsville 63, Heritage-Lynchburg 40

Nansemond-Suffolk 43, Isle of Wight Academy 20

North Stafford 36, Courtland 28

Nottoway 40, Central Lunenburg 28

Osbourn Park 47, T.C. Williams 40

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 69, Rye Cove 38

Patriot 51, Gar-Field 24

Prince Edward County 52, Buckingham County 50

Pulaski County 67, Fort Chiswell 46

Richlands 57, Marion 49

Skyline 47, John Champe 46

St. Gertrude 49, Veritas Christian Academy 20

Strasburg 46, Clarke County 38

Surry County 67, Appomattox Regional 21

Tandem Friends School 43, St. Margaret’s 34

Wilson Memorial 61, Broadway 48

Woodstock Central 55, George Mason 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Park View-South Hill vs. Sussex Central, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.