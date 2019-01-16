Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 71, Wootton 67
Archbishop Curley 65, Friends 61
Atholton 84, Hammond 59
Baltimore Chesapeake 41, Kenwood 38
Bishop McNamara 61, Bishop Ireton, Va. 50
Boys Latin 69, Mt. St. Joseph’s 61
Catonsville 62, Western STES 59
Delmar, Del. 58, Salisbury Christian School 30
Dulaney 54, Hereford 42
Dundalk 69, Patapsco 53
Fort Hill 56, Hampshire, W.Va. 52
Gerstell Academy 69, Gilman 63
Great Mills 71, Patuxent 39
Huntingtown 70, Northern – Cal 52
Lackey 59, Thomas Stone 47
Lansdowne 78, Eastern Tech 49
Leonardtown 78, Calvert 63
Liberty 76, Bel Air 55
Loch Raven 69, Carver Arts & Tech 58
National Christian Academy 77, Virginia Academy, Va. 48
New Town 63, Milford Mill 54
North Point 70, McDonough 35
Oakdale 60, Thomas Johnson 54
Oakland Mills 93, Mt. Hebron 88
Owings Mills 75, Pikesville 60
Perry Hall 85, Towson 71
Reservoir 56, Glenelg 55
River Hill 50, Centennial 35
Salisbury 55, Gunston Day 15
Sandy Spring Friends 72, Saint Anselm’s, D.C. 59
Seaford, Del. 60, North Dorchester 52
Sparrows Point 77, Parkville 59
St. Charles 73, La Plata 38
St. John’s Catholic Prep 72, Saint Paul’s Boys 62
Wilde Lake 64, Howard 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Chesapeake 67, Kenwood 29
Calvert 46, Leonardtown 36
Carver Vo- Tech 60, Dunbar 12
Concordia Prep 40, Cristo Rey Jesuit 28
Elkton 57, Fallston 51
Franklin 57, Overlea 18
Frederick 71, City College 55
Great Mills 68, Patuxent 30
Hammond 67, Atholton 51
Hereford 50, Dulaney 32
Howard 47, Wilde Lake 15
Huntingtown 54, Northern – Cal 38
Institute of Notre Dame 53, St. John’s Catholic Prep 51
Lansdowne 59, Eastern Tech 44
Long Reach 45, Marriotts Ridge 44
Montgomery Blair 58, John F. Kennedy 24
National Christian Academy 77, TPLS Christian, Va. 46
New Town 51, Milford Mill 39
North County 64, Benjamin Franklin High School 7
Oakland Mills 54, Mt. Hebron 40
Oakland Southern 56, Moorefield, W.Va. 44
Patapsco 53, Dundalk 17
Pikesville 95, Owings Mills 10
Randallstown 59, Woodlawn 38
Reservoir 46, Glenelg 35
Richard Montgomery 78, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 58
River Hill 63, Centennial 48
Roland Park Country 62, Pallotti 42
Salisbury Christian School 50, St. Peter and Paul 13
Sandy Spring Friends 57, Oakcrest, Va. 45
St. Charles 66, La Plata 44
Thomas Stone 43, Lackey 41
Towson 51, Perry Hall 38
Western STES 66, Catonsville 59
Winston Churchill 53, Sherwood 23
