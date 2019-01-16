Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 71, Wootton 67

Archbishop Curley 65, Friends 61

Atholton 84, Hammond 59

Baltimore Chesapeake 41, Kenwood 38

Bishop McNamara 61, Bishop Ireton, Va. 50

Boys Latin 69, Mt. St. Joseph’s 61

Catonsville 62, Western STES 59

Delmar, Del. 58, Salisbury Christian School 30

Dulaney 54, Hereford 42

Dundalk 69, Patapsco 53

Fort Hill 56, Hampshire, W.Va. 52

Gerstell Academy 69, Gilman 63

Great Mills 71, Patuxent 39

Huntingtown 70, Northern – Cal 52

Lackey 59, Thomas Stone 47

Lansdowne 78, Eastern Tech 49

Leonardtown 78, Calvert 63

Liberty 76, Bel Air 55

Loch Raven 69, Carver Arts & Tech 58

National Christian Academy 77, Virginia Academy, Va. 48

New Town 63, Milford Mill 54

North Point 70, McDonough 35

Oakdale 60, Thomas Johnson 54

Oakland Mills 93, Mt. Hebron 88

Owings Mills 75, Pikesville 60

Perry Hall 85, Towson 71

Reservoir 56, Glenelg 55

River Hill 50, Centennial 35

Salisbury 55, Gunston Day 15

Sandy Spring Friends 72, Saint Anselm’s, D.C. 59

Seaford, Del. 60, North Dorchester 52

Sparrows Point 77, Parkville 59

St. Charles 73, La Plata 38

St. John’s Catholic Prep 72, Saint Paul’s Boys 62

Wilde Lake 64, Howard 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Chesapeake 67, Kenwood 29

Calvert 46, Leonardtown 36

Carver Vo- Tech 60, Dunbar 12

Concordia Prep 40, Cristo Rey Jesuit 28

Elkton 57, Fallston 51

Franklin 57, Overlea 18

Frederick 71, City College 55

Great Mills 68, Patuxent 30

Hammond 67, Atholton 51

Hereford 50, Dulaney 32

Howard 47, Wilde Lake 15

Huntingtown 54, Northern – Cal 38

Institute of Notre Dame 53, St. John’s Catholic Prep 51

Lansdowne 59, Eastern Tech 44

Long Reach 45, Marriotts Ridge 44

Montgomery Blair 58, John F. Kennedy 24

National Christian Academy 77, TPLS Christian, Va. 46

New Town 51, Milford Mill 39

North County 64, Benjamin Franklin High School 7

Oakland Mills 54, Mt. Hebron 40

Oakland Southern 56, Moorefield, W.Va. 44

Patapsco 53, Dundalk 17

Pikesville 95, Owings Mills 10

Randallstown 59, Woodlawn 38

Reservoir 46, Glenelg 35

Richard Montgomery 78, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 58

River Hill 63, Centennial 48

Roland Park Country 62, Pallotti 42

Salisbury Christian School 50, St. Peter and Paul 13

Sandy Spring Friends 57, Oakcrest, Va. 45

St. Charles 66, La Plata 44

Thomas Stone 43, Lackey 41

Towson 51, Perry Hall 38

Western STES 66, Catonsville 59

Winston Churchill 53, Sherwood 23

