Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 83, Glen Burnie 73

Baltimore Chesapeake 60, Overlea 44

Broadneck 53, Pasadena Chesapeake 37

Catonsville 65, Towson 61

Coppin Academy 50, Reginald Lewis 46

Great Mills 72, Calvert 65

Hereford 53, Pikesville 47

Hubie Blake 69, Walter Johnson 62, OT

Huntingtown 73, Chopticon 43

Lansdowne 57, Kenwood 46

Leonardtown 62, Patuxent 54

Loch Raven 65, Patapsco 49

McDonogh School 52, Loyola 50

Meade 47, Severna Park 40

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 71, Saint James 65

Milford Mill 62, Owings Mills 59

Mt. St. Joseph’s 71, Mt. Carmel 40

New Town 78, Dulaney 54

North County 61, Harwood Southern 55

Northeast – AA 68, Arundel 53

Oak Hill Academy, Va. 84, Rock Creek Christian Academy 82

Parkville 70, Dundalk 66, OT

Paul VI, Va. 85, Heights 50

Perry Hall 75, Woodlawn 72, OT

Saint Paul’s Boys 70, Chapelgate 46

South River 56, Old Mill 55

Southern Maryland Christian Academy 87, Howard 77

Sparrows Point 62, Carver Arts & Tech 50

St. Charles 64, McDonough 15

St. Frances 62, St. Maria Goretti 58

St. John’s, D.C. 58, Bishop McNamara 41

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 55, Salisbury 46

Thomas Stone 75, North Point 64

Tome 51, Bohemia Manor 48

Westlake 84, La Plata 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Boys Latin vs. Gilman, ppd.

Northern – Cal vs. Lackey, ppd. to Feb 6th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 48, Fort Hill 39

Annapolis 44, Glen Burnie 28

Arundel 66, Northeast – AA 34

Baltimore Catholic 45, Concordia Prep 22

Baltimore Chesapeake 93, Overlea 18

Bullis 75, Potomac School, Va. 45

Catonsville 62, Towson 38

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 44, Washington Waldorf 26

Chopticon 51, Huntingtown 37

Frankfort, W.Va. 56, Mountain Ridge 41

Franklin 61, Eastern Tech 24

Great Mills 50, Calvert 34

Hereford 60, Pikesville 49

Kenwood 52, Lansdowne 44

Loch Raven 52, Patapsco 11

Manchester Valley 46, Century 41

McDonogh School 59, Institute of Notre Dame 40

Meade 44, Severna Park 36

Milford Mill 55, Owings Mills 10

Mt. Carmel 53, Glenelg CS 43

Mt. De Sales Academy 59, Maryvale 40

New Town 55, Dulaney 48

North County 45, Harwood Southern 38

Northern – Cal 45, Lackey 33

Oakland Southern 41, Northern Garrett 36

Parkville 61, Dundalk 28

Pasadena Chesapeake 78, Broadneck 72

Perry Hall 50, Woodlawn 38

Roland Park Country 66, John Carroll 42

South River 56, Old Mill 55

Southern Maryland Christian Academy 81, Howard 67

St. Charles 71, McDonogh School 8

St. John’s Catholic Prep 66, Archbishop Spalding 59

St. Mary’s 60, Gerstell Academy 59, OT

Western STES 58, Randallstown 33

Westlake 61, La Plata 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Salisbury vs. St. Thomas More Academy, Del., ccd.

