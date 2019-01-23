Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 83, Glen Burnie 73
Baltimore Chesapeake 60, Overlea 44
Broadneck 53, Pasadena Chesapeake 37
Catonsville 65, Towson 61
Coppin Academy 50, Reginald Lewis 46
Great Mills 72, Calvert 65
Hereford 53, Pikesville 47
Hubie Blake 69, Walter Johnson 62, OT
Huntingtown 73, Chopticon 43
Lansdowne 57, Kenwood 46
Leonardtown 62, Patuxent 54
Loch Raven 65, Patapsco 49
McDonogh School 52, Loyola 50
Meade 47, Severna Park 40
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 71, Saint James 65
Milford Mill 62, Owings Mills 59
Mt. St. Joseph’s 71, Mt. Carmel 40
New Town 78, Dulaney 54
North County 61, Harwood Southern 55
Northeast – AA 68, Arundel 53
Oak Hill Academy, Va. 84, Rock Creek Christian Academy 82
Parkville 70, Dundalk 66, OT
Paul VI, Va. 85, Heights 50
Perry Hall 75, Woodlawn 72, OT
Saint Paul’s Boys 70, Chapelgate 46
South River 56, Old Mill 55
Southern Maryland Christian Academy 87, Howard 77
Sparrows Point 62, Carver Arts & Tech 50
St. Charles 64, McDonough 15
St. Frances 62, St. Maria Goretti 58
St. John’s, D.C. 58, Bishop McNamara 41
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 55, Salisbury 46
Thomas Stone 75, North Point 64
Tome 51, Bohemia Manor 48
Westlake 84, La Plata 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Boys Latin vs. Gilman, ppd.
Northern – Cal vs. Lackey, ppd. to Feb 6th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 48, Fort Hill 39
Annapolis 44, Glen Burnie 28
Arundel 66, Northeast – AA 34
Baltimore Catholic 45, Concordia Prep 22
Baltimore Chesapeake 93, Overlea 18
Bullis 75, Potomac School, Va. 45
Catonsville 62, Towson 38
Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 44, Washington Waldorf 26
Chopticon 51, Huntingtown 37
Frankfort, W.Va. 56, Mountain Ridge 41
Franklin 61, Eastern Tech 24
Great Mills 50, Calvert 34
Hereford 60, Pikesville 49
Kenwood 52, Lansdowne 44
Loch Raven 52, Patapsco 11
Manchester Valley 46, Century 41
McDonogh School 59, Institute of Notre Dame 40
Meade 44, Severna Park 36
Milford Mill 55, Owings Mills 10
Mt. Carmel 53, Glenelg CS 43
Mt. De Sales Academy 59, Maryvale 40
New Town 55, Dulaney 48
North County 45, Harwood Southern 38
Northern – Cal 45, Lackey 33
Oakland Southern 41, Northern Garrett 36
Parkville 61, Dundalk 28
Pasadena Chesapeake 78, Broadneck 72
Perry Hall 50, Woodlawn 38
Roland Park Country 66, John Carroll 42
South River 56, Old Mill 55
Southern Maryland Christian Academy 81, Howard 67
St. Charles 71, McDonogh School 8
St. John’s Catholic Prep 66, Archbishop Spalding 59
St. Mary’s 60, Gerstell Academy 59, OT
Western STES 58, Randallstown 33
Westlake 61, La Plata 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Salisbury vs. St. Thomas More Academy, Del., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.