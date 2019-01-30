Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 74, Pasadena Chesapeake 44

Calvert 61, Northern – Cal 33

Cambridge/SD 64, Queen Annes County 46

Chopticon 56, Patuxent 48

City College 93, Southern Maryland Christian Academy 66

Delmarva Christian, Del. 55, Salisbury Christian School 45

Eleanor Roosevelt 72, Wise 50

Great Mills 60, Huntingtown 45

Lackey 61, St. Charles 59

Meade 69, South River 58

North Point 72, Leonardtown 59

Northeast – AA 80, Harwood Southern 76

Oxon Hill 62, Central 60

St. Maria Goretti 59, Archbishop Spalding 56

Thomas Stone 94, La Plata 47

Westlake 67, McDonough 46

Williamsport 62, Smithsburg 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albert Einstein vs. Bethesda, ppd.

Annapolis Area Christian vs. Mt. Carmel, ppd.

Arundel vs. North County, ppd. to Jan 30th.

Boys Latin vs. McDonogh School, ppd.

Calvert Hall College vs. Mt. St. Joseph’s, ppd.

Carver Arts & Tech vs. Parkville, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Catoctin vs. Oakdale, ppd. to Jan 30th.

Catonsville vs. Randallstown, ppd.

Centennial vs. Wilde Lake, ppd.

Dundalk vs. Loch Raven, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Eastern Tech vs. Baltimore Chesapeake, ppd.

Gaithersburg vs. Seneca Valley, ppd. to Jan 31st.

HOPE for Hyndman, Pa. vs. Mountain Ridge, ccd.

Howard vs. Glenelg, ppd. to Feb 15th.

Hubie Blake vs. Magruder, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Landon vs. Episcopal, Va., ppd. to Feb 6th.

Lansdowne vs. Franklin, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Liberty vs. Westminster, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Long Reach vs. Oakland Mills, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Loyola vs. Gilman, ppd.

Milford Mill vs. Pikesville, ppd.

Montgomery Blair vs. Springbrook, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Mt. Hebron vs. Hammond, ppd. to Jan 31st.

New Town vs. Hereford, ppd. to Feb 11th.

Overlea vs. Kenwood, ppd.

Owings Mills vs. Dulaney, ppd.

Patapsco vs. Sparrows Point, ppd.

Perry Hall vs. Western STES, ppd.

Quince Orchard vs. Wootton, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Richard Montgomery vs. Northwest – Mtg, ppd.

Sherwood vs. Paint Branch, ppd. to Jan 31st.

South Carroll vs. Century, ppd. to Jan 30th.

St. John’s Catholic Prep vs. Indian Creek, ppd.

St. Mary’s vs. Gerstell Academy, ppd.

Thomas Johnson vs. Linganore, ppd. to Jan 30th.

Walter Johnson vs. Wheaton, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Washington Christian Academy vs. Sandy Spring Friends, ppd.

Watkins Mill vs. Damascus, ppd.

Winston Churchill vs. Walt Whitman, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Woodlawn vs. Towson, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 44, North County 43, OT

Broadneck 53, Glen Burnie 46

Calvert 41, Northern – Cal 32

Capitol Christian Academy 52, Saint James 50

Chopticon 47, Patuxent 27

Delmarva Christian, Del. 55, Salisbury Christian School 37

Great Mills 60, Huntingtown 42

Queen Annes County 42, Cambridge/SD 23

Salisbury 54, St. Peter and Paul 9

Smithsburg 44, Williamsport 35

St. Charles 70, Lackey 20

St. Mary’s Ryken 60, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 56

Thomas Stone 40, La Plata 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allegany vs. Oakland Southern, ppd.

Baltimore Chesapeake vs. Eastern Tech, ppd.

Bethesda vs. Albert Einstein, ppd.

Bishop Walsh vs. HOPE for Hyndman, Pa., ppd.

Bryn Mawr vs. Friends, ppd.

Century vs. South Carroll, ppd. to Jan 30th.

Damascus vs. Watkins Mill, ppd.

Dulaney vs. Owings Mills, ppd.

Franklin vs. Lansdowne, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Frederick vs. South Hagerstown, ppd. to Jan 30th.

Garrison Forest vs. Baltimore Catholic, ppd.

Gerstell Academy vs. St. Maria Goretti, ccd.

Glenelg vs. Howard, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Hereford vs. New Town, ppd. to Feb 11th.

James M. Bennett vs. Mardela, ppd. to Jan 30th.

John F. Kennedy vs. Northwood, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Loch Raven vs. Dundalk, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Magruder vs. Hubie Blake, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Meade vs. South River, ppd. to Jan 30th.

Mercy vs. Maryvale, ppd.

Milford Mill vs. Pikesville, ppd.

Mt. Hebron vs. Hammond, ppd. to Jan 31st.

North Point vs. Leonardtown, ppd.

Northeast – AA vs. Harwood Southern, ppd. to Jan 30th.

Northwest – Mtg vs. Richard Montgomery, ppd.

Oakdale vs. Catoctin, ppd. to Jan 30th.

Oakland Mills vs. Long Reach, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Oldfields vs. Park School, ppd.

Paint Branch vs. Sherwood, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Pallotti vs. St. John’s Catholic Prep, ppd.

Parkville vs. Carver Arts & Tech, ppd.

Perry Hall vs. Western STES, ppd.

Randallstown vs. Catonsville, ppd.

Saint Timothy’s vs. Notre Dame Prep, ppd.

Seneca Valley vs. Gaithersburg, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Sparrows Point vs. Patapsco, ppd.

Springbrook vs. Montgomery Blair, ppd. to Feb 4th.

St. Frances vs. Roland Park Country, ppd.

St. Mary’s vs. Annapolis Area Christian, ppd.

Walt Whitman vs. Winston Churchill, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Westminster vs. Liberty, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Wheaton vs. Walter Johnson, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Wilde Lake vs. Centennial, ppd.

Wootton vs. Quince Orchard, ppd. to Jan 31st.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

