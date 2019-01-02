Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Koby Perez senior director/international scouting.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed DH Nelson Cruz to a one-year contract.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Promoted chief operating officer Erik Greupner to president of business operations.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Daniel Ekuale and Devaroe Lawrence, OL Kyle Friend and Brad Seaton, RB Devante Mays, WR Daniel Williams and DBs Robert Jackson, Lenzy Pipkins and Tigie Sankoh to reserve/future contracts.

Advertisement

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LS Taybor Pepper, RB Robert Martin, DB Ronald Zamort, LB Jonathan Anderson, WR Brittan Golden, DEs Myles Humphrey and Jake Ceresna and OTs Victor Salako and Jylan Ware to reserve/future contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Marcus Lucas, CB Tarvarus McFadden, WR Jordan Smallwood, S Terrell Williams Jr. and OL Christian DiLauro and Najee Toran to reserve/future contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Jon Gillies from Stockton (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Chris Butler and F Jordan Nolan to San Antonio (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Traded G Anders Nilsson and F Darren Archibald to Ottawa for SG Mike McKenna, F Tom Pyatt and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Marcus Crawford from Toledo (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Named Guillermo Barros Schelotto coach.

National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Named Carlos Mendes coach.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — LB Vosean Joseph will enter the NFL draft.

GEORGIA TECH — Named Nathan Burton co-defensive coordinator and Jeff Popovich cornerbacks coach and kickoff and punt coverage coordinator.

ST. JOHN’S — Promoted interim head softball coach Bob Guerriero to permanent head coach.

WASHINGTON — S Taylor Rapp will enter the NFL draft.

WISCONSIN — OT David Edwards will enter the NFL draft.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.