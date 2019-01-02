Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Koby Perez senior director/international scouting.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed DH Nelson Cruz to a one-year contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Promoted chief operating officer Erik Greupner to president of business operations.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Daniel Ekuale and Devaroe Lawrence, OL Kyle Friend and Brad Seaton, RB Devante Mays, WR Daniel Williams and DBs Robert Jackson, Lenzy Pipkins and Tigie Sankoh to reserve/future contracts.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LS Taybor Pepper, RB Robert Martin, DB Ronald Zamort, LB Jonathan Anderson, WR Brittan Golden, DEs Myles Humphrey and Jake Ceresna and OTs Victor Salako and Jylan Ware to reserve/future contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Marcus Lucas, CB Tarvarus McFadden, WR Jordan Smallwood, S Terrell Williams Jr. and OL Christian DiLauro and Najee Toran to reserve/future contracts.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Jon Gillies from Stockton (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Chris Butler and F Jordan Nolan to San Antonio (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Traded G Anders Nilsson and F Darren Archibald to Ottawa for SG Mike McKenna, F Tom Pyatt and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Marcus Crawford from Toledo (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Named Guillermo Barros Schelotto coach.
|National Premier Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Named Carlos Mendes coach.
FLORIDA — LB Vosean Joseph will enter the NFL draft.
GEORGIA TECH — Named Nathan Burton co-defensive coordinator and Jeff Popovich cornerbacks coach and kickoff and punt coverage coordinator.
ST. JOHN’S — Promoted interim head softball coach Bob Guerriero to permanent head coach.
WASHINGTON — S Taylor Rapp will enter the NFL draft.
WISCONSIN — OT David Edwards will enter the NFL draft.
