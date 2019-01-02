Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Koby Perez senior director/international scouting.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed DH Nelson Cruz to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed LHP Yusei Kikuchi to a four-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Mike Maroth pitching coach, Bobby Magallanes hitting coach and Einar Diaz coach of Gwinnett (IL); Alfredo Amezaga coach of Mississippi (SL); Barrett Kleinknect manager, Dan Meyer pitching coach and Doug DeVore hitting coach of Florida (FSL); Matt Tuiasosopo manager of Rome (SAL); Anthony Nunez manager, Danny Santiesteban hitting coach, Connor Narron coach and Koji Kanemura trainer of Danville (Appalachian); Barbaro Garbey second htting coach, Angel Flores coach and Austin Smith trainer of the GCL Braves; and Doug Mansolino minor league field coordinator.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Promoted chief operating officer Erik Greupner to president of business operations.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded OF Justin Ellison to Lake Erie. Signed RHP Geoff Bramblett.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed Cs Mason Brown and Karl Ellison and LHP Brandon Maddern to contract extensions. Signed OF Adam Sisk and RHP Tanner Thomas.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed LHPs Colton Freeman and Josh Norwood and UT Andrew Prenner.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed C Nick Garland and RHP Matt Murphy.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Andrew Brown to a reserve/future contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Daniel Ekuale and Devaroe Lawrence, OL Kyle Friend and Brad Seaton, RB Devante Mays, WR Daniel Williams and DBs Robert Jackson, Lenzy Pipkins and Tigie Sankoh to reserve/future contracts.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Mark Thompson to a reserve/future contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Jeff Badet, LB Reshard Cliett, DT Curtis Cothran, C Cornelius Edison, TE Cole Hikutini, CB Jalen Myrick, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, RB Roc Thomas and OTs Adam Bisnowaty and Storm Norton to reserve/future contracts.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LS Taybor Pepper, RB Robert Martin, DB Ronald Zamort, LB Jonathan Anderson, WR Brittan Golden, DEs Myles Humphrey and Jake Ceresna and OTs Victor Salako and Jylan Ware to reserve/future contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Marcus Lucas, CB Tarvarus McFadden, WR Jordan Smallwood, S Terrell Williams Jr. and OL Christian DiLauro and Najee Toran to reserve/future contracts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Dee Liner to a reserve/future contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Tre McBride to a reserve/future contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Jon Gillies from Stockton (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Brian Lashoff from Grand Rapids (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Chris Butler and F Jordan Nolan to San Antonio (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Traded G Anders Nilsson and F Darren Archibald to Ottawa for SG Mike McKenna, F Tom Pyatt and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Marcus Crawford from Toledo (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Named Guillermo Barros Schelotto coach.

National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Named Carlos Mendes coach.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — LB Vosean Joseph will enter the NFL draft.

GEORGIA TECH — Named Nathan Burton co-defensive coordinator and Jeff Popovich cornerbacks coach and kickoff and punt coverage coordinator.

HOUSTON — Named Dana Holgorsen football coach.

MICHIGAN — CB David Long will enter the NFL draft.

OKLAHOMA — WR Marquise Brown will enter the NFL draft.

ST. JOHN’S — Promoted interim head softball coach Bob Guerriero to permanent head coach.

WASHINGTON — S Taylor Rapp will enter the NFL draft.

WISCONSIN — OT David Edwards will enter the NFL draft.

