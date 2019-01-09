Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Kevin Plawecki on a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller on a one-year contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Anthony Bass and Odrisamer Despaigne, INF Christian Colon and OFs Jordan Patterson and Mason Williams on minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Ben Kotwica special teams coordinator.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Mike Mitchell on injured reserve. Signed S Rolan Milligan from the practice squad and DE Anthony Winbush to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Kevin Stefanski offensive coordinator.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Frank Piraino strength and conditioning coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed LS Chad Rempel to a two-year contract. Released CB Chris Randle.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Ben Street and D Josh Mahura to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Michael Bunting from Tucson (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Michael Huntebrinker to Reading (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Vince Pedrie.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Adirondack’s Conor Riley indefinitely and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in a game against Manchester on Jan. 8.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PROFESSIONAL REFEREE ORGANIZATION — Named Mark Geiger director of senior match officials.

FC DALLAS — Named Peter Luccin and Mikey Varas coaches and Marco Ferruzzi director of soccer operations.

LOS ANGELES FC — Traded a 2019 first-round draft pick and general allocation money to Cincinnati for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick and its 2020 allocation ranking.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Agreed to terms with D Raymon Gaddis.

National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Re-signed F/M Darwin Espinal.

COLLEGE

CLEMSON — Senior DT Dexter Lawrence has declared for the NFL draft.

MEMPHIS — Named John Simon recruiting coordinator, passing game coordinator and assistant coach of the wide receivers.

OKLAHOMA — Senior LT Bobby Evans has declare for the NFL draft.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Extended the contract of Mike Gundy football coach through 2023.

TENNESSEE — Named Jim Chaney offensive coordinator.

WILMINGTON (DEL.) — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach Rob Miller. Promoted assistant coach Jamie Hensley to interim head coach.

