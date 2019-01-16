Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

January 16, 2019 3:02 pm
 
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G Tyler Dorsey to Erie (NBAGL). Transferred F Alex Poythress to Erie.

NEW YORK METS — Signed INF Jed Lowrie to a two-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LB Lorenzo Alexander to a one-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Nathaniel Hackett offensive coordinator.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Announced the retirement of LB J.C. Sherritt.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Promoted Connor Haynes to senior account executive/tickets and memberships.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Josef Martinez to a five-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF — Added former Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum, Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir and retired Gen. Ray Odierno to the selection committee.

ALABAMA — Graduate QB Jalen Hurts will transfer to Oklahoma.

ARKANSAS — Announced graduate WR La’Michael Pettway will transfer.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Dismissed G Michael Weathers and Fs Maurice Calloo and Kentrevious Jones from the men’s basketball team.

THIEL — Named Zack Walters assistant men’s soccer coach.

UCONN — Named Lou Spanos defensive coordinator.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

