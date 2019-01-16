Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G Tyler Dorsey to Erie (NBAGL). Transferred F Alex Poythress to Erie.
NEW YORK METS — Signed INF Jed Lowrie to a two-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LB Lorenzo Alexander to a one-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Nathaniel Hackett offensive coordinator.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Announced the retirement of LB J.C. Sherritt.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Promoted Connor Haynes to senior account executive/tickets and memberships.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Josef Martinez to a five-year contract extension.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF — Added former Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum, Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir and retired Gen. Ray Odierno to the selection committee.
ALABAMA — Graduate QB Jalen Hurts will transfer to Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS — Announced graduate WR La’Michael Pettway will transfer.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Dismissed G Michael Weathers and Fs Maurice Calloo and Kentrevious Jones from the men’s basketball team.
THIEL — Named Zack Walters assistant men’s soccer coach.
UCONN — Named Lou Spanos defensive coordinator.
