Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Kansas City LHP Eric Skoglund 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded OF Tim Locastro to Arizona for LHP Ronald Roman and cash.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced the retirement of RHP Shawn Tolleson.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed LHP Ian Clarkin off waivers from the White Sox.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Travis Barbary manager, Scott Coolbaugh hitting coach and Jeremy Rodriguez coach of Oklahoma City (PCL); Adam Melhuse hitting coach of Tulsa (TL); Mark Kertenian manager of Rancho Cucamonga (Cal); Luis Mexa pitching coach and Justin Viele hitting coach of Great Lakes (MWL); Austin Chubb manager and Cordell Hipolito coach of Ogden (Pioneer); and Jair Fernandez manager and Stephanos Stroop pitching coach of the AZL Dodgers.

NEW YORK METS — Signed INF Jed Lowrie to a two-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Bobby Dickerson infield coach and Paco Figueroa first base coach.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Garrett Harris to a contract extension.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed 1B Trey Ganns and LHP Tyler Honahan.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded LHP Braulio Torres-Perez to the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Assigned G Tyler Dorsey to Erie (NBAGL). Transferred F Alex Poythress to Erie.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LB Lorenzo Alexander to a one-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Rich Scangarello offensive coordinator.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Darrell Bevell offensive coordinator.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Nathaniel Hackett offensive coordinator.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named John DeFilippo offensive coordinator, Terry Robiskie running backs coach, Tim Walton cornerbacks coach and George Warhop offensive line coach. Promoted assistant defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich to defensive line coach and assistant secondary coach Joe Danna to safeties coach.

NEW YORK JETS — Named Gregg Williams defensive coordinator.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Byron Leftwich offensive coordinator, Tim Atkins, defensive quality control, Chris Boniol, specialists, Mike Caldwell, inside linebackers, Mike Chiurco, assistant to the head coach, Clyde Christensen, quarterbacks, Rick Christophel, tight ends, Larry Foote, outside linebackers, Kevin Garver, wide receivers, Joe Gilbert, offensive line, Cody Grimm, defensive/Special Teams Assistant, Amos Jones, assistant special teams, Todd McNair, running backs, Antwaan Randle El, offensive assistant, Nick Rapone, safeties, Kacy Rodgers, defensive line, Kevin Ross, cornerbacks and John Van Dam, offensive quality control.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Announced the retirement of LB J.C. Sherritt.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Montreal Canadiens F Paul Byron for three games, without pay, for charging Florida Panthers D MacKenzie Weegar during a game on Tuesday.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Troy Terry, LW Max Jones and D Andrej Sustr from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned RW Kiefer Sherwood and D Jake Dotchin to San Diego. Acquired C Justin Kloos from the Minnesota Wild for LW Pontus Aberg.

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned G Dylan Wells from Bakersfield (AHL) to Wichita (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Brandon Halverson from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned D Oleg Sosunov from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL). Recalled D Matthew Spencer from Orlando to Syracuse.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned G Eamon McAdam and D Timothy Liljegren from Toronto (AHL) to Newfoundland (ECHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Tyler Spezia to a professional tryout agreement.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Terrence Wallin to a professional tryout agreement.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned D Scott Moldenhauer and F Jared Thomas to Tulsa (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned G Michael Garteig, D Kristians Rubins and Fs Griffen Molino and Hudson Elynuik to Newfoundland (ECHL).<ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Tyler Deresky.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Oksari Halme.

INDY FUEL — Traded F Avery Peterson to Atlanta.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released Gs Eric Levine and Brad Barone.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Announced the retirement of F Ryan Lough.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned D Scott Moldenhauer and LW Jared Thomas to Tulsa (ECHL).

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned F Tyler Spezia to Grand Rapids (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Promoted Connor Haynes to senior account executive/tickets and memberships.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Josef Martinez to a five-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES FC — Re-signed Ds Danilo Silva and Dejan Jakovic.

LA GALAXY — Re-signed M Servando Carrasco. Named Juan José Romero goalkeeper coach.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Traded the rights to D Claude Dielna to Portland for general allocation money.

COLLEGE

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF — Added former Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum, Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir and retired Gen. Ray Odierno to the selection committee.

ALABAMA — Graduate QB Jalen Hurts will transfer to Oklahoma.

ARKANSAS — Announced graduate WR La’Michael Pettway will transfer.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Dismissed G Michael Weathers and Fs Maurice Calloo and Kentrevious Jones from the men’s basketball team.

THIEL — Named Zack Walters assistant men’s soccer coach.

UCONN — Named Lou Spanos defensive coordinator.

