Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Arnie Beyeler first base coach; Doug Brocail pitching coach; Tim Cossins major league field coordinator/catching instructor; Jose Flores third base coach; Jose Hernandez major league coach; Don Long hitting coach and John Wasdin bullpen coach. Announced Howie Clark will return assistant hitting coach.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Patrick Osborn manager and Jason Phillips bullpen coach for Trenton (EL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed OF Ichiro Suzuki to a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Steve Merriman pitching coach for Hartford (EL); Scott Little manager for Lancaster (Cal); Randy Ingle supervisor of development and Mark Brewer pitching coach for Asheville (SAL); Fred Ocasio supervisor of development, Steve Soliz manager and Ryan Kibler pitching coach for Boise (NWL); and Blaine Beatty pitching coach for Grand Junction (Pioneer).
MIAMI MARLINS — Named Juan Pierre minor league outfield coordinator, Eric Duncan minor league hitting coordinator, Gene Glynn minor league infield and baseunning coordinator, Jamie Quirk minor league catching coordinator and Dr. Derick Anderson minor league director of sports performance.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Promoted David Stearns to president/baseball operations and general manager and Rick Schlesinger to president/business operations and signed them to contract extensions.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated OF Mike Gerber for assignment. Signed LHP Drew Pomeranz to a one-year contract. Named Kyle Haines director of player development; Mark Allen pitching coordinator; Antoan Richardson coordinator of instruction; Matt Daniels coordinator of pitching analysis; and Ethan Katz assistant pitching coordinator.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed SS J.J. Gould and RHP Randy Wynne to contract extensions.
WNBA/NBA BOARD OF GOVERNORS — Approved the purchase of the New York Liberty by a group owned by Joe Tsai and his family.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Cornelius Lucas to a reserve/future contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Named Dowell Loggains offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
CFLPA — Named Ian Sanderson director of membership administration.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Anthony Gaitor to a contract extension through the 2020 season.
|Alliance of American Football
SAN DIEGO FLEET — Signed OF Daniel Brunskill.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Sam Carrick from San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned C Laurent Dauphin to Tucson (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Filip Hronkek to Grand Rapids (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Fired president of hockey operations and general manager Peter Chiarelli.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned Fs Jordan Kyrou and Jordan Nolan to San Antonio (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Binghamton F John Quenneville one game.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled G Branden Komm from Reading (ECHL).
WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL — Named Becky Mitchell group sales manager and Makinsey Carolus a corporate sales executive.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Signed G Matt Lampson.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Marcus Epps.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Cade Cowell.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS 2 — Promoted Chris Little to head coach.
|Major Arena Soccer League
SAN DIEGO SOCKERS — Signed F Landon Donovan.
AUBURN — Named Carnell Williams running backs coach.
CHATTANOOGA — Named Jordan Tippit defensive football assistant.
OHIO STATE — Named Jeff Hafley co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach; Greg Mattison co-defensive coordinator; Matt Barnes special team’s coordinator/assistant secondary coach; and Al Washington linebackers coach.
OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Named Barry Wheeler women’s volleyball coach.
SIENA — Named Greg Matthew rugby coordinator.
UTEP — Named Andrea Beaty assistant volleyball coach.
