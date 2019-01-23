Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Arnie Beyeler first base coach; Doug Brocail pitching coach; Tim Cossins major league field coordinator/catching instructor; Jose Flores third base coach; Jose Hernandez major league coach; Don Long hitting coach and John Wasdin bullpen coach. Announced Howie Clark will return assistant hitting coach.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Patrick Osborn manager and Jason Phillips bullpen coach for Trenton (EL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed OF Ichiro Suzuki to a minor league contract.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Steve Merriman pitching coach for Hartford (EL); Scott Little manager for Lancaster (Cal); Randy Ingle supervisor of development and Mark Brewer pitching coach for Asheville (SAL); Fred Ocasio supervisor of development, Steve Soliz manager and Ryan Kibler pitching coach for Boise (NWL); and Blaine Beatty pitching coach for Grand Junction (Pioneer).

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Juan Pierre minor league outfield coordinator, Eric Duncan minor league hitting coordinator, Gene Glynn minor league infield and baseunning coordinator, Jamie Quirk minor league catching coordinator and Dr. Derick Anderson minor league director of sports performance.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Promoted David Stearns to president/baseball operations and general manager and Rick Schlesinger to president/business operations and signed them to contract extensions.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated OF Mike Gerber for assignment. Signed LHP Drew Pomeranz to a one-year contract. Named Kyle Haines director of player development; Mark Allen pitching coordinator; Antoan Richardson coordinator of instruction; Matt Daniels coordinator of pitching analysis; and Ethan Katz assistant pitching coordinator.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed SS J.J. Gould and RHP Randy Wynne to contract extensions.

BASKETBALL Women’s NBA

WNBA/NBA BOARD OF GOVERNORS — Approved the purchase of the New York Liberty by a group owned by Joe Tsai and his family.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Cornelius Lucas to a reserve/future contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Named Dowell Loggains offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Canadian Football League

CFLPA — Named Ian Sanderson director of membership administration.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Anthony Gaitor to a contract extension through the 2020 season.

Alliance of American Football

SAN DIEGO FLEET — Signed OF Daniel Brunskill.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Sam Carrick from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned C Laurent Dauphin to Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Filip Hronkek to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Fired president of hockey operations and general manager Peter Chiarelli.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned Fs Jordan Kyrou and Jordan Nolan to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Binghamton F John Quenneville one game.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled G Branden Komm from Reading (ECHL).

MOTORSPORTS

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL — Named Becky Mitchell group sales manager and Makinsey Carolus a corporate sales executive.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed G Matt Lampson.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Marcus Epps.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Cade Cowell.

United Soccer League

SEATTLE SOUNDERS 2 — Promoted Chris Little to head coach.

Major Arena Soccer League

SAN DIEGO SOCKERS — Signed F Landon Donovan.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Named Carnell Williams running backs coach.

CHATTANOOGA — Named Jordan Tippit defensive football assistant.

OHIO STATE — Named Jeff Hafley co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach; Greg Mattison co-defensive coordinator; Matt Barnes special team’s coordinator/assistant secondary coach; and Al Washington linebackers coach.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Named Barry Wheeler women’s volleyball coach.

SIENA — Named Greg Matthew rugby coordinator.

UTEP — Named Andrea Beaty assistant volleyball coach.

