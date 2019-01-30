Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed LHP Martín Pérez to a one-year contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Signed LHP Ian Krol to a minor league contract. Named Cristian Perez assistant bullpen/advance scouting coach.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with 1B Mark Reynolds on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms on minor league contracts with RHP Brandon Maurer and OF J.B. Shuck.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Jack McKeon senior adviser to the general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Named T.C. McCartney quarterbacks coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Alvis Whitted wide receivers coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Chris Strausser offensive line coach and Jason Michael tight ends coach.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Rob Ryan inside linebackers coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed LB Thomas Miles to a one-year contract extension. Signed QB Bryan Schor and WR Garrett Johnson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Michael Bunting from Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Andrew Mangiapane from Stockton (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed C Michael Rasmussen on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 4, and assigned him to Grand Rapids (AHL) for conditioning.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired D Ryan Murphy from the Minnesota Wild for D Michael Kapla.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned D Frank Hora to Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Claimed F Guillaume Naud off waivers from Indy.

READING ROYALS — Traded D Scott Dornbrock to Jacksonville for F Tyson Fawcett and D Garret Cockerill.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Traded F Dan Leavens to Atlanta for D Ben Danford.

WICHITA THUNDER — Traded F Quintin Lisoway to Fort Wayne.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Named Andre Zanotta technical director.

LA FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed F Rodolfo Zelaya.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired M Carles Gil by transfer from Deportivo de La Coruna (Segunda Division-Spain) and signed him to a multi-year contract.

National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed D Pedro Galvao.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed D Mandy Freeman and MD Madison Tiernan.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Placed Arizona’s swimming and diving program on two years’ probation for multiple recruiting violations by former diving coach Omar Ojeda.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON — Named Brad Hurlbut director of athletics.

N.C. STATE — Named Boo Corrigan athletic director, effective May 1.

OKLAHOMA — Extended the contract of football coach Lincoln Riley through the 2023 season.

STOCKTON — Named Joe Welsh and BJ Fox assistant rowing coaches.

WASHINGTON STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach Mike Leach on a contract extension through the 2023 season and defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys on a three-year contract.

