Week 17

January 13, 2019 6:58 pm
 
Yard Rush Pass
Kansas City 6810 1855 4955
Pittsburgh 6453 1445 5008
New England 6295 2037 4258
Indianapolis 6179 1718 4461
Baltimore 5999 2441 3558
L.A. Chargers 5962 1873 4089
Cleveland 5900 1893 4007
Houston 5802 2021 3781
Denver 5602 1907 3695
Oakland 5379 1628 3751
Tennessee 4998 2023 2975
Cincinnati 4972 1682 3290
Jacksonville 4832 1723 3109
N.Y. Jets 4787 1622 3165
Buffalo 4778 1984 2794
Miami 4638 1738 2900
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 4687 1327 3360
Buffalo 4706 1839 2867
Jacksonville 4983 1870 3113
Pittsburgh 5235 1538 3697
Tennessee 5334 1863 3471
L.A. Chargers 5339 1693 3646
Indianapolis 5431 1626 3805
Houston 5490 1323 4167
New England 5746 1803 3943
Denver 5842 1913 3929
N.Y. Jets 6086 2021 4065
Oakland 6102 2249 3853
Miami 6257 2325 3932
Cleveland 6288 2163 4125
Kansas City 6488 2114 4374
Cincinnati 6618 2204 4414
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 6738 2231 4507
Tampa Bay 6648 1523 5125
Atlanta 6226 1573 4653
New Orleans 6067 2025 4042
Carolina 5972 2136 3836
Green Bay 5905 1667 4238
Philadelphia 5845 1570 4275
San Francisco 5769 1902 3867
N.Y. Giants 5697 1650 4047
Seattle 5653 2560 3093
Minnesota 5529 1493 4036
Chicago 5502 1938 3564
Dallas 5501 1963 3538
Detroit 5236 1660 3576
Washington 4795 1774 3021
Arizona 3865 1342 2523
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Chicago 4795 1280 3515
Minnesota 4955 1815 3140
Dallas 5268 1513 3755
Detroit 5360 1761 3599
San Francisco 5546 1814 3732
New Orleans 5585 1283 4302
Carolina 5651 1804 3847
Seattle 5653 1811 3842
Washington 5654 1860 3794
Green Bay 5670 1918 3752
L.A. Rams 5737 1957 3780
Arizona 5741 2479 3262
Philadelphia 5859 1551 4308
N.Y. Giants 5942 1898 4044
Tampa Bay 6134 1983 4151
Atlanta 6152 1999 4153
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Kansas City 425.6 115.9 309.7
Pittsburgh 403.3 90.3 313.0
New England 393.4 127.3 266.1
Indianapolis 386.2 107.4 278.8
Baltimore 374.9 152.6 222.4
L.A. Chargers 372.6 117.1 255.6
Cleveland 368.8 118.3 250.4
Houston 362.6 126.3 236.3
Denver 350.1 119.2 230.9
Oakland 336.2 101.8 234.4
Tennessee 312.4 126.4 185.9
Cincinnati 310.8 105.1 205.6
Jacksonville 302.0 107.7 194.3
N.Y. Jets 299.2 101.4 197.8
Buffalo 298.6 124.0 174.6
Miami 289.9 108.6 181.2
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 292.9 82.9 210.0
Buffalo 294.1 114.9 179.2
Jacksonville 311.4 116.9 194.6
Pittsburgh 327.2 96.1 231.1
Tennessee 333.4 116.4 216.9
L.A. Chargers 333.7 105.8 227.9
Indianapolis 339.4 101.6 237.8
Houston 343.1 82.7 260.4
New England 359.1 112.7 246.4
Denver 365.1 119.6 245.6
N.Y. Jets 380.4 126.3 254.1
Oakland 381.4 140.6 240.8
Miami 391.1 145.3 245.8
Cleveland 393.0 135.2 257.8
Kansas City 405.5 132.1 273.4
Cincinnati 413.6 137.8 275.9
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
L.A. Rams 421.1 139.4 281.7
Tampa Bay 415.5 95.2 320.3
Atlanta 389.1 98.3 290.8
New Orleans 379.2 126.6 252.6
Carolina 373.2 133.5 239.8
Green Bay 369.1 104.2 264.9
Philadelphia 365.3 98.1 267.2
San Francisco 360.6 118.9 241.7
N.Y. Giants 356.1 103.1 252.9
Seattle 353.3 160.0 193.3
Minnesota 345.6 93.3 252.2
Chicago 343.9 121.1 222.8
Dallas 343.8 122.7 221.1
Detroit 327.2 103.8 223.5
Washington 299.7 110.9 188.8
Arizona 241.6 83.9 157.7
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Chicago 299.7 80.0 219.7
Minnesota 309.7 113.4 196.2
Dallas 329.2 94.6 234.7
Detroit 335.0 110.1 224.9
San Francisco 346.6 113.4 233.2
New Orleans 349.1 80.2 268.9
Carolina 353.2 112.8 240.4
Seattle 353.3 113.2 240.1
Washington 353.4 116.2 237.1
Green Bay 354.4 119.9 234.5
L.A. Rams 358.6 122.3 236.2
Arizona 358.8 154.9 203.9
Philadelphia 366.2 96.9 269.2
N.Y. Giants 371.4 118.6 252.8
Tampa Bay 383.4 123.9 259.4
Atlanta 384.5 124.9 259.6

