Yard Rush Pass Kansas City 6810 1855 4955 Pittsburgh 6453 1445 5008 New England 6295 2037 4258 Indianapolis 6179 1718 4461 Baltimore 5999 2441 3558 L.A. Chargers 5962 1873 4089 Cleveland 5900 1893 4007 Houston 5802 2021 3781 Denver 5602 1907 3695 Oakland 5379 1628 3751 Tennessee 4998 2023 2975 Cincinnati 4972 1682 3290 Jacksonville 4832 1723 3109 N.Y. Jets 4787 1622 3165 Buffalo 4778 1984 2794 Miami 4638 1738 2900

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Baltimore 4687 1327 3360 Buffalo 4706 1839 2867 Jacksonville 4983 1870 3113 Pittsburgh 5235 1538 3697 Tennessee 5334 1863 3471 L.A. Chargers 5339 1693 3646 Indianapolis 5431 1626 3805 Houston 5490 1323 4167 New England 5746 1803 3943 Denver 5842 1913 3929 N.Y. Jets 6086 2021 4065 Oakland 6102 2249 3853 Miami 6257 2325 3932 Cleveland 6288 2163 4125 Kansas City 6488 2114 4374 Cincinnati 6618 2204 4414

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass L.A. Rams 6738 2231 4507 Tampa Bay 6648 1523 5125 Atlanta 6226 1573 4653 New Orleans 6067 2025 4042 Carolina 5972 2136 3836 Green Bay 5905 1667 4238 Philadelphia 5845 1570 4275 San Francisco 5769 1902 3867 N.Y. Giants 5697 1650 4047 Seattle 5653 2560 3093 Minnesota 5529 1493 4036 Chicago 5502 1938 3564 Dallas 5501 1963 3538 Detroit 5236 1660 3576 Washington 4795 1774 3021 Arizona 3865 1342 2523

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Chicago 4795 1280 3515 Minnesota 4955 1815 3140 Dallas 5268 1513 3755 Detroit 5360 1761 3599 San Francisco 5546 1814 3732 New Orleans 5585 1283 4302 Carolina 5651 1804 3847 Seattle 5653 1811 3842 Washington 5654 1860 3794 Green Bay 5670 1918 3752 L.A. Rams 5737 1957 3780 Arizona 5741 2479 3262 Philadelphia 5859 1551 4308 N.Y. Giants 5942 1898 4044 Tampa Bay 6134 1983 4151 Atlanta 6152 1999 4153

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Kansas City 425.6 115.9 309.7 Pittsburgh 403.3 90.3 313.0 New England 393.4 127.3 266.1 Indianapolis 386.2 107.4 278.8 Baltimore 374.9 152.6 222.4 L.A. Chargers 372.6 117.1 255.6 Cleveland 368.8 118.3 250.4 Houston 362.6 126.3 236.3 Denver 350.1 119.2 230.9 Oakland 336.2 101.8 234.4 Tennessee 312.4 126.4 185.9 Cincinnati 310.8 105.1 205.6 Jacksonville 302.0 107.7 194.3 N.Y. Jets 299.2 101.4 197.8 Buffalo 298.6 124.0 174.6 Miami 289.9 108.6 181.2

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 292.9 82.9 210.0 Buffalo 294.1 114.9 179.2 Jacksonville 311.4 116.9 194.6 Pittsburgh 327.2 96.1 231.1 Tennessee 333.4 116.4 216.9 L.A. Chargers 333.7 105.8 227.9 Indianapolis 339.4 101.6 237.8 Houston 343.1 82.7 260.4 New England 359.1 112.7 246.4 Denver 365.1 119.6 245.6 N.Y. Jets 380.4 126.3 254.1 Oakland 381.4 140.6 240.8 Miami 391.1 145.3 245.8 Cleveland 393.0 135.2 257.8 Kansas City 405.5 132.1 273.4 Cincinnati 413.6 137.8 275.9

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass L.A. Rams 421.1 139.4 281.7 Tampa Bay 415.5 95.2 320.3 Atlanta 389.1 98.3 290.8 New Orleans 379.2 126.6 252.6 Carolina 373.2 133.5 239.8 Green Bay 369.1 104.2 264.9 Philadelphia 365.3 98.1 267.2 San Francisco 360.6 118.9 241.7 N.Y. Giants 356.1 103.1 252.9 Seattle 353.3 160.0 193.3 Minnesota 345.6 93.3 252.2 Chicago 343.9 121.1 222.8 Dallas 343.8 122.7 221.1 Detroit 327.2 103.8 223.5 Washington 299.7 110.9 188.8 Arizona 241.6 83.9 157.7

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Chicago 299.7 80.0 219.7 Minnesota 309.7 113.4 196.2 Dallas 329.2 94.6 234.7 Detroit 335.0 110.1 224.9 San Francisco 346.6 113.4 233.2 New Orleans 349.1 80.2 268.9 Carolina 353.2 112.8 240.4 Seattle 353.3 113.2 240.1 Washington 353.4 116.2 237.1 Green Bay 354.4 119.9 234.5 L.A. Rams 358.6 122.3 236.2 Arizona 358.8 154.9 203.9 Philadelphia 366.2 96.9 269.2 N.Y. Giants 371.4 118.6 252.8 Tampa Bay 383.4 123.9 259.4 Atlanta 384.5 124.9 259.6

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.