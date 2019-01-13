|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|6810
|1855
|4955
|Pittsburgh
|6453
|1445
|5008
|New England
|6295
|2037
|4258
|Indianapolis
|6179
|1718
|4461
|Baltimore
|5999
|2441
|3558
|L.A. Chargers
|5962
|1873
|4089
|Cleveland
|5900
|1893
|4007
|Houston
|5802
|2021
|3781
|Denver
|5602
|1907
|3695
|Oakland
|5379
|1628
|3751
|Tennessee
|4998
|2023
|2975
|Cincinnati
|4972
|1682
|3290
|Jacksonville
|4832
|1723
|3109
|N.Y. Jets
|4787
|1622
|3165
|Buffalo
|4778
|1984
|2794
|Miami
|4638
|1738
|2900
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|4687
|1327
|3360
|Buffalo
|4706
|1839
|2867
|Jacksonville
|4983
|1870
|3113
|Pittsburgh
|5235
|1538
|3697
|Tennessee
|5334
|1863
|3471
|L.A. Chargers
|5339
|1693
|3646
|Indianapolis
|5431
|1626
|3805
|Houston
|5490
|1323
|4167
|New England
|5746
|1803
|3943
|Denver
|5842
|1913
|3929
|N.Y. Jets
|6086
|2021
|4065
|Oakland
|6102
|2249
|3853
|Miami
|6257
|2325
|3932
|Cleveland
|6288
|2163
|4125
|Kansas City
|6488
|2114
|4374
|Cincinnati
|6618
|2204
|4414
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|6738
|2231
|4507
|Tampa Bay
|6648
|1523
|5125
|Atlanta
|6226
|1573
|4653
|New Orleans
|6067
|2025
|4042
|Carolina
|5972
|2136
|3836
|Green Bay
|5905
|1667
|4238
|Philadelphia
|5845
|1570
|4275
|San Francisco
|5769
|1902
|3867
|N.Y. Giants
|5697
|1650
|4047
|Seattle
|5653
|2560
|3093
|Minnesota
|5529
|1493
|4036
|Chicago
|5502
|1938
|3564
|Dallas
|5501
|1963
|3538
|Detroit
|5236
|1660
|3576
|Washington
|4795
|1774
|3021
|Arizona
|3865
|1342
|2523
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|4795
|1280
|3515
|Minnesota
|4955
|1815
|3140
|Dallas
|5268
|1513
|3755
|Detroit
|5360
|1761
|3599
|San Francisco
|5546
|1814
|3732
|New Orleans
|5585
|1283
|4302
|Carolina
|5651
|1804
|3847
|Seattle
|5653
|1811
|3842
|Washington
|5654
|1860
|3794
|Green Bay
|5670
|1918
|3752
|L.A. Rams
|5737
|1957
|3780
|Arizona
|5741
|2479
|3262
|Philadelphia
|5859
|1551
|4308
|N.Y. Giants
|5942
|1898
|4044
|Tampa Bay
|6134
|1983
|4151
|Atlanta
|6152
|1999
|4153
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Kansas City
|425.6
|115.9
|309.7
|Pittsburgh
|403.3
|90.3
|313.0
|New England
|393.4
|127.3
|266.1
|Indianapolis
|386.2
|107.4
|278.8
|Baltimore
|374.9
|152.6
|222.4
|L.A. Chargers
|372.6
|117.1
|255.6
|Cleveland
|368.8
|118.3
|250.4
|Houston
|362.6
|126.3
|236.3
|Denver
|350.1
|119.2
|230.9
|Oakland
|336.2
|101.8
|234.4
|Tennessee
|312.4
|126.4
|185.9
|Cincinnati
|310.8
|105.1
|205.6
|Jacksonville
|302.0
|107.7
|194.3
|N.Y. Jets
|299.2
|101.4
|197.8
|Buffalo
|298.6
|124.0
|174.6
|Miami
|289.9
|108.6
|181.2
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|292.9
|82.9
|210.0
|Buffalo
|294.1
|114.9
|179.2
|Jacksonville
|311.4
|116.9
|194.6
|Pittsburgh
|327.2
|96.1
|231.1
|Tennessee
|333.4
|116.4
|216.9
|L.A. Chargers
|333.7
|105.8
|227.9
|Indianapolis
|339.4
|101.6
|237.8
|Houston
|343.1
|82.7
|260.4
|New England
|359.1
|112.7
|246.4
|Denver
|365.1
|119.6
|245.6
|N.Y. Jets
|380.4
|126.3
|254.1
|Oakland
|381.4
|140.6
|240.8
|Miami
|391.1
|145.3
|245.8
|Cleveland
|393.0
|135.2
|257.8
|Kansas City
|405.5
|132.1
|273.4
|Cincinnati
|413.6
|137.8
|275.9
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|421.1
|139.4
|281.7
|Tampa Bay
|415.5
|95.2
|320.3
|Atlanta
|389.1
|98.3
|290.8
|New Orleans
|379.2
|126.6
|252.6
|Carolina
|373.2
|133.5
|239.8
|Green Bay
|369.1
|104.2
|264.9
|Philadelphia
|365.3
|98.1
|267.2
|San Francisco
|360.6
|118.9
|241.7
|N.Y. Giants
|356.1
|103.1
|252.9
|Seattle
|353.3
|160.0
|193.3
|Minnesota
|345.6
|93.3
|252.2
|Chicago
|343.9
|121.1
|222.8
|Dallas
|343.8
|122.7
|221.1
|Detroit
|327.2
|103.8
|223.5
|Washington
|299.7
|110.9
|188.8
|Arizona
|241.6
|83.9
|157.7
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Chicago
|299.7
|80.0
|219.7
|Minnesota
|309.7
|113.4
|196.2
|Dallas
|329.2
|94.6
|234.7
|Detroit
|335.0
|110.1
|224.9
|San Francisco
|346.6
|113.4
|233.2
|New Orleans
|349.1
|80.2
|268.9
|Carolina
|353.2
|112.8
|240.4
|Seattle
|353.3
|113.2
|240.1
|Washington
|353.4
|116.2
|237.1
|Green Bay
|354.4
|119.9
|234.5
|L.A. Rams
|358.6
|122.3
|236.2
|Arizona
|358.8
|154.9
|203.9
|Philadelphia
|366.2
|96.9
|269.2
|N.Y. Giants
|371.4
|118.6
|252.8
|Tampa Bay
|383.4
|123.9
|259.4
|Atlanta
|384.5
|124.9
|259.6
