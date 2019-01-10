Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

West Ham says Arnautovic not for sale after China links

January 10, 2019 12:20 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Marko Arnautovic’s future at West Ham is mired in uncertainty after the Premier League club’s star player expressed his desire to take up a lucrative offer from China.

A statement released by Arnautovic’s brother Danijel, who also acts as his representative, to British broadcaster talkSport says the Austria forward “wants to go to a new market and challenge for titles” and that “it is his great desire that West Ham accept the offer from China.”

It wasn’t disclosed which Chinese club has made the offer for Arnautovic.

West Ham responded Thursday by saying Arnautovic “has a contract and we fully expect him to honor it. He is not for sale.”

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old Arnautovic is one of the most talented players in the Premier League and has found a new level of consistency since joining West Ham from Stoke for a club-record fee of 20 million pounds (then $26 million) in the offseason of 2017.

He switched from being a wide midfielder to play up front under former West Ham manager David Moyes last season, and has stayed in that position under current coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Pellegrini says “I want to keep him, of course, but you never know what might happen in the future.”

West Ham plays Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday and Pellegrini suggested Arnautovic will be available for the game.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        The latest news on the federal government's longest shutdown in history. Follow our complete coverage.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen load munitions to craft before takeoff

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission