West hits corner 3, Marshall breaks ODU’s 8-game streak

January 3, 2019 9:20 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jon Elmore scored 20 points but it was one of his season-high 10 assists that helped Marshall upend Old Dominion 70-67 to open Conference USA play Thursday night.

The back-and-forth contest was tied for the 12th time, 67-67, and the clock winding down the final six seconds when Elmore got the ball and attracted a swarm of defenders. He whipped a pass to Jarrod West in the corner. West caught the ball at his shoelaces, straightened and hit the corner 3 with 1.9 seconds remaining and Marshall (8-6) snapped the Monarchs’ eight-game win streak.

Old Dominion (10-4) threw a full-court inbounds pass but Xavier Green’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the horn.

Taevion Kinsey scored 13 points and blocked three shots, while West scored 12, hitting 4 of 5 from deep for Marshall.

B.J. Stith scored 27 to lead ODU and Ahmad Caver added 12 with nine assists. Caver dunked and buried a 3 on back-to-back possessions, bringing the 6,153 in attendance to a roar for the final eight minutes.

