West Virginia hires Troy’s Brown for 6 years, $19.05 million

January 5, 2019 1:58 pm
 
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has hired Troy’s Neal Brown on a six-year, $19.05 million contract to coach the Mountaineers.

Brown replaces Dana Holgorsen, who left West Virginia to become Houston’s coach.

The school announced Brown’s hiring on Saturday. President E. Gordon Gee says he’s confident the 38-year-old Brown is a “good fit” for West Virginia, its football program and the state.

Brown coached Troy since 2015 and went 35-16 at the Sun Belt Conference school in Alabama, including 3-0 in bowl games. His teams won at Nebraska this past season and at LSU in 2017. The Trojans lost 30-24 at Clemson in 2016, the season the Tigers won the national title.

Before his tenure at Troy, Brown spent two years as offensive coordinator at Kentucky. He has Big 12 experience, having spent three years at Texas Tech as offensive coordinator.

Holgorsen went 61-41 in eight seasons at West Virginia.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

