Western Kentucky beats UTSA in OT despite Jackson’s 46

January 31, 2019 11:05 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Charles Bassey and Lamonte Bearden scored 22 points each on Thursday night and Western Kentucky beat UTSA in overtime 96-88 despite Jhivvan Jackson’s career-high 46 points for the Roadrunners.

Jackson’s scoring output was the third most in program history and the second most in Conference USA history. He was 16 of 31 from the field, including 8 of 14 from 3-point range, and 6 of 8 from the foul line.

Bassey grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds and Bearden dished out seven assists for the Hilltoppers (12-10, 5-4 Conference USA).

Western Kentucky led the entire way after Jared Savage’s 3-pointer to open the scoring in overtime. Savage, who finished with 12 points, had three 3s in the extra period with the last one giving the Hilltoppers a 91-85 lead with 1:38 left. Western Kentucky made 5 of 6 free throws from there.

Jackson scored 25 points in the second half, including 17 straight Roadrunners points that gave UTSA (12-10, 6-3) its largest lead at 64-56 with 10:34 left in regulation.

Josh Anderson added 19 points for Western Kentucky.

Keaton Wallace scored 26 points for UTSA.

