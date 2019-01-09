Wheeler, Scheifele help Jets beat Avalanche 7-4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — All that Winnipeg firepower was on full display Tuesday night.

Blake Wheeler had a goal and three assists as the Jets scored on 33 percent of their shots in a 7-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Mathieu Perreault, Kyle Connor, Bryan Little, Andrew Copp, Mark Scheifele and Jacob Trouba also scored for Winnipeg, which converted three of four power-play opportunities. Trouba, Scheifele and Tyler Myers each had two assists.

“I think we like what we can do offensively,” Wheeler said. “So there’s going to be nights where we pour it on and their goalie plays well. And there’s going to be nights where we get a few and make the most of our chances.”

Advertisement

Gabriel Landeskog scored twice and set a career high with his 27th goal for Colorado. Carl Soderberg had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Graves also scored. Nathan MacKinnon and Tyson Barrie each contributed two assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves for the Jets, who have won two straight and improved to 3-3 in their last six games.

“That was pretty fun,” Scheifele said about the wide-open game. “I’m sure the fans loved it. I’m good with it.”

Philipp Grubauer stopped 14 shots for Colorado, which ended a six-game skid with a 6-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.

The Jets scored three times on the power play and once short-handed to lead 4-3 after the second period. They led 4-1 early in the second, but the Avalanche scored twice late in the period.

“We always say we have good character, but (we don’t) really care right now,” Colorado forward Mikko Rantanen said. “It’s two points that we care about. It’s nice to have a good character, but if you can’t win, it’s tough. So we just have to focus on winning.”

Copp scored at 3:59 of the third and Scheifele made it 6-3 after Wheeler intercepted a pass and sent the puck to him on a breakaway. Scheifele’s shot hit Grubauer, the puck flew up and Scheifele swatted it into the net at 11:12 for his 23rd of the season.

Landeskog scored with just more than three minutes remaining.

Trouba scored into an empty net on the power play with 1:06 left.

“We have to stay positive, even if we’ve been losing a lot,” Soderberg said. “It’s still a new game tomorrow and I think we played pretty good. Take that with us and battle even harder tomorrow.”

NOTES: MacKinnon extended his point streak to seven games (four goals, six assists). … Barrie is on a five-game point streak, with one goal and seven assists.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Continue their five-game trip to Canada in Calgary on Wednesday night.

Jets: Play at Minnesota on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.