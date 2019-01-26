Listen Live Sports

White Sox GM: Don’t expect team to sign both Machado, Harper

January 26, 2019 3:06 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox say they have a strong pitch for Manny Machado and Bryce Harper. Just don’t expect them to sign both star sluggers.

General manager Rick Hahn doused that idea Saturday, saying the White Sox aren’t likely to sign both premier free agents due to concerns about payroll flexibility.

Hahn says the White Sox intend to be active in free agency in the coming years, and signing Machado and Harper “probably limits your flexibility and might not be the strongest move for us long term.”

The White Sox believe they are ready to turn the corner after six straight losing seasons, with promising young players on their roster and in the pipeline.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

