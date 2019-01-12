Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Whitley, Butler lift Norfolk State past CSU 80-66

January 12, 2019 7:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Steven Whitley and Jordan Butler scored 14 points apiece as Norfolk State topped Coppin State 80-66 on Saturday.

Nic Thomas and Derrik Jamerson Jr. each added 13 points for the Spartans (8-10, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) who have won three straight. Alex Long chipped in 12. Butler also had nine rebounds, while Jamerson posted 11 rebounds.

Mastadi Pitt sank a 3-pointer less than two minutes in to open the scoring and the Spartans never looked back, stretching it to 24-12 midway and taking a 36-27 lead into the break.

Norfolk State led by double figures throughout the second half and a Thomas 3-pointer gave the Spartans their biggest lead, 59-40, with 11:02 to play.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Dejuan Clayton tied a season high with 23 points for the Eagles (2-16, 2-1). Lamar Morgan added 13 points and seven rebounds. Nigel Marshall had 10 points.

____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris