The Associated Press
 
Wichita State tops 1st place UCF 75-67

January 17, 2019 12:28 am
 
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Markis McDuffie scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half and Wichita State had a 10-2 run down the stretch to knock off UCF 75-67 on Wednesday night, ending the Knights’ seven-game winning streak.

Samajae Haynes-Jones had 12 of his 14 points in the second half for the Shockers (8-8, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) and Jamarius Burton added 12. It was the 400th game at Wichita State for coach Gregg Marshall and his 294th win, ending a four-game losing streak.

The Knights (13-3, 3-1) trailed by 12 early in the second half but back-to-back 3-point plays by Aubrey Dawkins and Tacko Fall pulled UCF within 63-62 with 2:42 to pay.

Dexter Dennis answered with a layup and after Fall made a free throw, Hayes-Jones and McDuffie made two free throws apiece to make it 69-63 with 1:08 to play.

B.J. Taylor hit a floater for UCF with 57.6 to go but Haynes-Jones responded with a fade-away 10-footer from a similar spot late in the shot clock. The Knights missed a couple of shots before a closing-seconds dunk by Dawkins but Burton and Dennis made free throws.

Dawkins had 22 points and Taylor 15 for the Knights.

