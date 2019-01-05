Listen Live Sports

Wide receiver Keke Coutee active for Texans against Colts

January 5, 2019 3:45 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston wide receiver Keke Coutee is active for the Texans for Saturday’s wild-card game against the Indianapolis Colts after missing the last five games with a hamstring injury.

His return is a big boost to a Houston receiving group that has been hit hard by injuries, including season-ending injuries to Will Fuller and Demaryius Thomas.

Receiver T.Y. Hilton is active for the Colts after dealing with an ankle injury. Inactive for the Colts are wide receiver Ryan Grant, safety J.J. Wilcox, running back Jonathan Williams, linebacker Ahmad Thomas, guard/tackle Le’Raven Clark, center Josh Andrews and defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis.

Inactive for the Texans are wide receiver Steven Mitchell Jr., cornerback Aaron Colvin, safety A.J. Hendy, running back Buddy Howell, tackle Roderick Johnson and defensive ends Carlos Watkins and Joel Heath.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

