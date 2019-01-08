Wild-Bruins Sum

Minnesota 0 0 0—0 Boston 3 1 0—4

First Period_1, Boston, Heinen 5 (Moore, Krug), 5:23. 2, Boston, Marchand 16 (Moore, Bergeron), 11:29. 3, Boston, DeBrusk 14 (Bergeron, Marchand), 19:15 (pp).

Second Period_4, Boston, Bergeron 14 (Marchand, Krug), 6:24 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 6-12-6_24. Boston 15-5-7_27.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Boston 2 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Stalock 5-4-0 (27 shots-23 saves). Boston, Rask 12-8-2 (24-24).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:29.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Jonny Murray.

