Wild-Canadiens Sum

|Minnesota
|0
|0
|1—1
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_None.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_1, Minnesota, Granlund 12, 6:58.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-5-11_25. Montreal 11-11-10_32.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Montreal 0 of 3.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 16-14-3 (32 shots-32 saves). Montreal, Price 16-12-4 (25-24).
A_20,601 (21,288). T_2:26.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Libor Suchanek.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.