Wild-Canadiens Sum

Minnesota 0 0 1—1 Montreal 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Minnesota, Granlund 12, 6:58.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-5-11_25. Montreal 11-11-10_32.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Montreal 0 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 16-14-3 (32 shots-32 saves). Montreal, Price 16-12-4 (25-24).

A_20,601 (21,288). T_2:26.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Libor Suchanek.

