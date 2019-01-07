Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild-Canadiens Sums

January 7, 2019 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota 0 0 1—1
Montreal 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Agostino, MTL, served by Kotkaniemi, Major (interference), 2:28; Agostino, MTL, Misconduct (misconduct), 2:28; Agostino, MTL, Major (fighting), 2:28; Seeler, MIN, Major (fighting), 2:28; Seeler, MIN, Misconduct (misconduct), 2:28; Seeler, MIN, served by Greenway, (instigator), 2:28; Zucker, MIN, (holding), 7:00; Brodin, MIN, (delay of game), 11:28; Granlund, MIN, (holding), 19:23.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Price, MTL, served by Kotkaniemi, (delay of game), 1:26.

Third Period_1, Minnesota, Granlund 12, 6:58. Penalties_Reilly, MTL, (interference), 3:24; Domi, MTL, (slashing), 15:39; Pateryn, MIN, (tripping), 15:39.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 9-5-11_25. Montreal 11-11-10_32.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Montreal 0 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 16-14-3 (32 shots-32 saves). Montreal, Price 16-12-4 (25-24).

A_20,601 (21,288). T_2:26.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument