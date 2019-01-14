Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Wild-Flyers Sum

January 14, 2019 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Minnesota 2 1 1—4
Philadelphia 2 3 2—7

First Period_1, Minnesota, Zucker 13 (Niederreiter, Koivu), 7:34 (pp). 2, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 2 (Hendricks), 8:26. 3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 9 (Couturier, Voracek), 12:04 (pp). 4, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 10 (Giroux, Gudas), 18:48.

Second Period_5, Minnesota, Foligno 3 (Staal, Brodin), 2:23. 6, Philadelphia, Patrick 6 (Laughton, Provorov), 4:59. 7, Philadelphia, Patrick 7 (Sanheim, Gostisbehere), 15:28. 8, Philadelphia, Simmonds 14 (Patrick, Laughton), 19:54.

Third Period_9, Minnesota, Suter 5 (Staal, Parise), 8:18. 10, Philadelphia, Simmonds 15 (Laughton, Patrick), 10:43. 11, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 11 (Giroux, Gudas), 18:43.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-12-14_38. Philadelphia 14-6-7_27.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 3; Philadelphia 1 of 5.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 17-16-3 (20 shots-15 saves), Stalock 5-4-0 (6-5). Philadelphia, Hart 4-5-1 (38-34).

A_19,123 (19,543). T_2:42.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brad Kovachik.

