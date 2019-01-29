Listen Live Sports

Wild give backup goalie Stalock 3-year contract extension

January 29, 2019 3:16 pm
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild and backup goalie Alex Stalock have agreed to terms on a three-year, $2.355 million contract extension.

The deal, announced Tuesday, carries an annual average value of $785,000 against the salary cap over the 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. The 31-year-old Stalock is in his third season with the Wild, with a 2.92 goals-against average and .894 save percentage over 14 appearances. He has made 10 starts in relief of All-Star Devan Dubnyk.

Stalock played at South St. Paul High School, just five miles from the Wild’s home arena, and in college for Minnesota-Duluth before beginning his NHL career with San Jose. Stalock, who played in a career-high 28 games last season, is 41-35-11 in 106 career NHL games.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

